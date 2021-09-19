Region schools looking for more substitute teachers, increased daily pay rates

Have you ever thought of being a substitute teacher? Well, now may be the right time to try it out.

Districts across the Region are looking for substitutes to fill the shortage they’re facing. Some have even increased their pay rate to help draw more interest.

School City of Hammond increased its daily substitute teacher rates this month in the face of a shortage.

The board voted to up the rates to “encourage more interest,” the district said. The previous model of four rates was consolidated into two.

Now, someone with less than a bachelor’s degree will earn $100 a day. Someone with a bachelor’s degree in any area, or a higher degree, will earn $125 a day.

Previously, subs with a bachelor’s in education received $100 a day, those with a bachelor’s degree in another area received $90. Someone with an associate's degree was paid $70 and community residents made $65 a day.