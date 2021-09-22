Region schools see effects of national TikTok trend leading to damage, theft of school property

VALPARAISO — Northwest Indiana schools have not gone untouched by a national TikTok trend involving destruction or theft of property.
Students across the country have been posting videos of a challenge referred to as “devious licks” that might include stealing school supplies or trashing a bathroom. A principal in the Union Township School Corp. said the trend popped up at his school for about a week and a half, but is now under control after clear communication of consequences.
“It turned stealing into a trend,” he said.
The principal — who asked not to be named so as not to draw more attention to his specific school — said it’s scary how powerful social media trends, such as this one, can be, but they do tend to die out quickly.
The Associated Press reported a spokesperson from TikTok said "devious licks" content is being removed. It added that search results for the hashtag are being redirected to the company's guidelines that say it discourages the behavior and doesn’t allow content that “promotes or enables criminal activities.”
Seemingly no section of the country has been unaffected by the trend, the AP reported. For example, in Kansas, a student stole a section of a school's artificial turf football field, and in California, mirrors and railings have been torn from walls.
Capt. James Gonzales from the Hobart Police Department said school resource officers have charged three students from Hobart Middle School and five from Hobart High School with vandalism through the Lake County Juvenile Center.
"All of these incidents are believed to be involving the TikTok challenge or the timing of the vandalism was one heck of a coincidence," he said in an email to The Times.
Instances at the Union Township school have tapered since an email was sent home to parents, the principal said.
There are real life implications for these criminal actions disguised as a trend. The Union Township principal said the repercussions are laid out in the handbook and can include suspension, expulsion, financial responsibility for loss or damaged property and in the case of teachers’ personal property being stolen, they could press charges.
“It’s not like they show that on TikTok,” he said of the consequences that can follow.
Disciplinary action didn’t need to rise to the level of pressing charges at his school, he said, but there were some suspensions. He said he’s been able to recover most of the items that were taken.
Students usually film themselves taking the item or showing it off after the fact and then post the video to TikTok, which is how the principal said they were able to find most of the students.
The principal said he doesn’t think it’s fair for parents to shoulder the financial burden, so he has given students the opportunity to come in and work off the debt in various ways.
“Kids do the right thing for the most part,” he said, and it was students and their parents who brought the social media connection to his attention in emails. He also heard “horror stories” of other schools who saw worse effects from the trend.
More than anything, he said, it’s important that parents know how powerful social media can be.