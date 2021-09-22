Region schools see effects of national TikTok trend leading to damage, theft of school property

Capt. James Gonzales from the Hobart Police Department said school resource officers have charged three students from Hobart Middle School and five from Hobart High School with vandalism through the Lake County Juvenile Center.

"All of these incidents are believed to be involving the TikTok challenge or the timing of the vandalism was one heck of a coincidence," he said in an email to The Times.

Instances at the Union Township school have tapered since an email was sent home to parents, the principal said.

There are real life implications for these criminal actions disguised as a trend. The Union Township principal said the repercussions are laid out in the handbook and can include suspension, expulsion, financial responsibility for loss or damaged property and in the case of teachers’ personal property being stolen, they could press charges.

“It’s not like they show that on TikTok,” he said of the consequences that can follow.

Disciplinary action didn’t need to rise to the level of pressing charges at his school, he said, but there were some suspensions. He said he’s been able to recover most of the items that were taken.