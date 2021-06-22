 Skip to main content
Region teacher's family donates acres of land to Merrillville Community School Corp.
Family of Merrillville High School math teacher Ben Nicksic donated 7 1/2 acres near Pierce Middle School that was purchased decades ago by his grandfather James Giannini.

MERRILLVILLE — The family of a Merrillville High School teacher donated 7 1/2 acres of land to the Merrillville Community School Corp. 

At a recent meeting, the school board of trustees accepted the donated land located at 124 E. 73rd Ave., near Pierce Middle School, according to the district. The land was purchased by James Giannini, the grandfather of MHS math teacher Ben Nicksic, and has been in his family for decades. 

"The donation honors the past but also provides an opportunity to build for the future," Linda Jonaitis, president of the board of school trustees, said in a news release. 

At one point, Giannini — who was town engineer for Merrillville and had his own engineering firm — considered building a 22-lot subdivision on the land, said Sandi Stoffregen, one of Giannini’s four daughters and Nicksic’s aunt.

Giannini died in 2013.

An appraisal of the land said the highest and best use of it would be for recreation such as a park, playground or school use, the news release states. The family had no plans for the land until Nicksic started working at the high school four years ago, which reinforced the idea to use it for recreation purposes. 

Nicksic has had a "great experience" working at MHS because of the way it creates a place for all students to feel like they belong and offers a variety of avenues for career and college readiness. He saw this first hand when one of his students who struggled in math proudly showed him the work he'd done in the auto shop. 

"We as a family wanted the land to help build something for a kid like that who will now have a successful career and life," Nicksic said.

The school corporation has no immediate plans for the land.

"Whatever is best for the school is what we’d like to see happen," Nicksic said.

