Removal of LGBTQ flags at Chesterton school rekindles decades-old debate

CHESTERTON — Milissa Beale said her 13-year-old daughter, Mila, came home upset recently after learning that an English teacher at the middle school had been required to remove gay and trans-positive flags from her classroom, as well as a Black Lives Matter poster.
"She came home so deflated," Beale said of her daughter, who has come out as gay.
Mila then broke her mother's heart by asking, "Does this mean my school doesn't really want me there?" Beale said.
"If my kid feels like this there must be so many others," Beale said. "Just those simple gestures that you are welcome means so much to kids."
Beale and her daughter are not alone in their concerns.
The recent removal of flags and posters in this classroom and others at the middle school resulted in a student walk-out and has stirred up fiery discussions on various social media sites. Parents and students also hope to address their views during Monday evening's meeting of the Duneland School Board.
The school district issued a statement late Monday morning saying Monday's meeting will focus on capital improvement projects and no other items will be on the agenda.
The uproar is repeat of one that occurred nearly 25 years ago when a Chesterton High School English teacher was told to remove a gay awareness poster from her classroom.
"The poster won't be put back up in my classroom tomorrow, it will be tonight," CHS English teacher Bonney Leckie said in December 1997 after the school board ended the debate — which had attracted national attention — by voting to retain the poster about famous gays and lesbians.
Jennifer Camacho, whose daughter attends Chesterton Middle School, said she plans to be at Monday's meeting after having spent the last couple of years addressing bullying concerns at the school involving her gay son.
It is her understanding that three teachers at the school were told to remove gay-supportive material from their classrooms. This concerns her because those symbols help LGBTQ students identify safe spaces and adult allies.
In a prepared statement issued late Monday morning, officials with the Duneland Schools said parents and students from the middle school last week "expressed concerns regarding items in three classrooms that conflicted with their personal, social and/or political beliefs."
"The complaints were reviewed, and it was determined the items were not directly related to the curriculum for those respective classrooms," the statement reads. "The complaints caused a significant disruption to the learning environment and the items were asked to be removed."
On Friday, 25 to 30 students opposing the removal of the materials walked out of school for 20 minutes, the district said.
"We respect the rights of students and staff to express themselves," Chesterton Middle School Principal Mike Hamacher said.
"From time to time, there are situations in which students and/or staff may express their point of view on a social or political issue that some may see as controversial or offensive," he said. "In these instances, if there is a disruption to the learning environment, a student or staff member may be asked to refrain from continuing to promote that point of view. This is done to ensure a safe and equitable learning environment for all."
Duneland School Superintendent Chip Pettit said, "We take great measures to ensure all students are respected and provided an equitable and safe educational opportunity. One of the many ways teachers work with students is by leading balanced discussions on social and political issues that pertain to their curriculum. This also includes mentoring students as they learn to assume their place in our democratic society and develop strategies to express themselves."
Duneland School Corp. School Board President Brandon Kroft said, "The Duneland schools are committed to ensuring safe, inclusive, collaborative, and accountable learning environments based on integrity, honesty, and responsibility for all. In doing so, we understand there are many social issues that can be polarizing within our community. It is not the intent of the school corporation to advocate any specific position on these social issues, but to promote a learning environment that is respectful of all."