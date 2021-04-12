Removal of LGBTQ flags at Chesterton school rekindles decades-old debate

"We respect the rights of students and staff to express themselves," Chesterton Middle School Principal Mike Hamacher said.

"From time to time, there are situations in which students and/or staff may express their point of view on a social or political issue that some may see as controversial or offensive," he said. "In these instances, if there is a disruption to the learning environment, a student or staff member may be asked to refrain from continuing to promote that point of view. This is done to ensure a safe and equitable learning environment for all."

Duneland School Superintendent Chip Pettit said, "We take great measures to ensure all students are respected and provided an equitable and safe educational opportunity. One of the many ways teachers work with students is by leading balanced discussions on social and political issues that pertain to their curriculum. This also includes mentoring students as they learn to assume their place in our democratic society and develop strategies to express themselves."