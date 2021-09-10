Retired PNW professor donates $700K through estate

HAMMOND — A generous estate gift from a retired Purdue University Northwest professor who died earlier this year will be used for student scholarships.
The more than $700,000 gift to the university was left by Maria Longas, professor emerita of chemistry, who died in January, according to a news release from the university. Longas decided to use her estate to help support the university back in 2017 when she was still a full-time professor, but asked that her planned donation stay anonymous until after her death.
“Dr. Longas wanted to leave a legacy for Purdue Northwest students,” said Jamie Manahan, executive director for development and major gifts officer for PNW, in the release. “She cared deeply about our students and wanted to give them more opportunities to succeed. The endowed scholarship created in her name will fund scholarships to help those with financial need.”
As an advocate of women in the sciences and gender diversity on college campuses, preference will be given to women for the Dr. Maria O. Longas Scholarship that will offer financial support to full-time PNW students based on academic strengths and financial need.
Longas joined the Hammond campus as an assistant professor of chemistry in 1987 and was promoted to associate professor three years later. Before that, she taught at The Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, the release said. She was a research association at Sloan Kettering Institute, New York University School of Medicine and Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons for 10 years before pursuing teaching.
A member of Iota Sigma Pi, National Honor Society for Women in Chemistry, Longas was named “Outstanding College Teacher at Purdue University Calumet” in 1990 and “Outstanding Teacher Biology Club” in 1991. During a one-year sabbatical in 2003, she worked as a research scholar at the University of Notre Dame, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry in South Bend.
She retired in August 2019.
“Maria was a memorable faculty member,” said Kathryn Rowberg, associate professor of Chemistry and former colleague of Longas at PNW, in the release. “While she worked diligently at her research she was not a single-minded scientist. She loved the arts — poetry, theatre, art and music. Every once in a while you could hear her singing an opera piece in the lab.”
Longas was born in Colombia in 1943 and later moved to New York to attend Hunter College, City University of New York. She received a bachelor's degree in chemistry in 1971 and a master's degree in organic chemistry from New York University in 1973, the release said. While working as a full-time research assistant, Longas received her Ph.D. in chemistry from NYU in 1978.
In 1997, Longas published a book of classical Spanish poems entitled "Reminiscences" under the name María Castrillón–Longas, the release said.
“I am not surprised by her generous gift,” Rowberg stated. “She cared about the students she taught and her gift shows she cared about the students she won’t teach. Helping the next generation of students to achieve their goals and do great things in the world — this is her legacy.”