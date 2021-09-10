Retired PNW professor donates $700K through estate

HAMMOND — A generous estate gift from a retired Purdue University Northwest professor who died earlier this year will be used for student scholarships.

The more than $700,000 gift to the university was left by Maria Longas, professor emerita of chemistry, who died in January, according to a news release from the university. Longas decided to use her estate to help support the university back in 2017 when she was still a full-time professor, but asked that her planned donation stay anonymous until after her death.

“Dr. Longas wanted to leave a legacy for Purdue Northwest students,” said Jamie Manahan, executive director for development and major gifts officer for PNW, in the release. “She cared deeply about our students and wanted to give them more opportunities to succeed. The endowed scholarship created in her name will fund scholarships to help those with financial need.”

As an advocate of women in the sciences and gender diversity on college campuses, preference will be given to women for the Dr. Maria O. Longas Scholarship that will offer financial support to full-time PNW students based on academic strengths and financial need.