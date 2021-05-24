River Forest superintendent leaving, district says

HOBART — River Forest Community School Corporation announced the departure of Superintendent Steve Disney in an emailed statement Monday night.
According to the two-paragraph press release, Disney "is leaving his position. ... He has been with us for nearly seven years and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors."
The statement said Assistant Superintendent Kevin Trezak will serve as interim superintendent "as River Forest Community School Corporation prepares and conducts a thorough search for the new superintendent. Time frames and details of the search will be forthcoming."