'Roaring Ahead': PNW welcomes students back to Hammond campus for start of celebratory year

PNW Welcome Rally Matthew Chodor takes a photo of students Antreese Shelton, left, and Dash Shaw Thursday at the Purdue Northwest Welcome Rally at the Hammond campus.

HAMMOND — There was a photo booth, over a hundred tables filled with information, snacks and merchandise for just over 1,000 students at Purdue University Northwest’s Welcome Rally on its Hammond Campus Thursday.

“We have many brand new, incoming students, so we just wanted it to be the best engagement experience where they could meet other students, meet key campus partners, have free giveaways, experience the food and fun and entertainment,” said Brooke Hewson, Interim Assistant Director of Student Engagement with the Office of Student Life.

Campus partners from academics to athletics to admissions worked together on a planning committee for the rally. Hewson said the committee had fun putting the event together, but wanted to make sure it lived up to the tradition of PNW Welcome Rallies with a few new touches.

A Welcome Rally for the Westville campus was held Tuesday and had about 400 students in attendance.

Just before the start of each rally, a Power Onward parade marched through campus buildings calling for everyone to attend the celebration.