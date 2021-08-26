 Skip to main content
'Roaring Ahead': PNW welcomes students back to Hammond campus for start of celebratory year
Matthew Chodor takes a photo of students Antreese Shelton, left, and Dash Shaw Thursday at the Purdue Northwest Welcome Rally at the Hammond campus.

HAMMOND — There was a photo booth, over a hundred tables filled with information, snacks and merchandise for just over 1,000 students at Purdue University Northwest’s Welcome Rally on its Hammond Campus Thursday.

“We have many brand new, incoming students, so we just wanted it to be the best engagement experience where they could meet other students, meet key campus partners, have free giveaways, experience the food and fun and entertainment,” said Brooke Hewson, Interim Assistant Director of Student Engagement with the Office of Student Life.

Campus partners from academics to athletics to admissions worked together on a planning committee for the rally. Hewson said the committee had fun putting the event together, but wanted to make sure it lived up to the tradition of PNW Welcome Rallies with a few new touches. 

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

A Welcome Rally for the Westville campus was held Tuesday and had about 400 students in attendance. 

Just before the start of each rally, a Power Onward parade marched through campus buildings calling for everyone to attend the celebration. 

Students were given information on campus resources and more than 80 student organizations. There were nearly 140 tables set up with everything from information on clubs such as the criminal justice and construction clubs to food offerings including walking tacos and caramel and cheddar popcorn.

“We all wish it (the pandemic) never happened, but it did give us a little bit of a fresh start to bring new life into our Office of Student Life so that we can help students connect, find resources and be involved on campus,” Hewson said.

The 2021-2022 academic year marks the 5-75 celebration — the fifth anniversary of the establishment of PNW and the 75th anniversary of its legacy institutions, Purdue Calumet and Purdue North Central, the university's website says.

PNW will celebrate with a yearlong tribute, "Roaring Ahead," focusing on the ways it has transformed the lives of students and the community. 

Two upcoming fall events are open to the public: the Fall Sports Festival on Sept. 19 at Dowling Park in Hammond and the annual Pride Stride 5K color run/walk on Oct. 7 at the Westville campus.

Education Reporter

AnnMarie Hilton is an education reporter for The Times. She grew up in a Chicago suburb and studied journalism at Northwestern University. Before coming to The Times, she worked as a business reporter in Wisconsin.

