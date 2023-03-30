GARY — In the midst of a lawsuit between several members of the Gary Community School Corp. Advisory Board, Robert Buggs, president of that board, is calling for a do-over of a controversial public hearing he held.

As part of its duties, the GCSC Advisory Board appoints members to the Gary Public Library Board. In doing so, the GCSC Advisory Board appointed Buggs and Jacquese White to the GPL Board.

However, on Jan. 27, Buggs called a meeting of the GCSC Advisory Board during which the board voted to remove White from her position on the GPL board over allegations she harassed and intimidated a videographer brought in to broadcast a GPL board meeting.

White responded with a lawsuit in February. In that lawsuit, she alleges that Buggs and his cohorts who voted to remove her from the GPL Board did not follow the proper procedure to do so and that the board was forbidden from even holding that meeting in the first place, due to an Indiana State Code that specifies that the advisory board cannot meet more than once every three months.

Additionally, White's attorney, Jewell Harris Jr., speaking on behalf of his client, told The Times in February that there's no "basis in fact to support that allegation." Buggs, on the other hand, said he has received two written complaints and a police report about the incident.

Buggs argued the Jan. 27 meeting wasn't a regular board meeting but rather it was a hearing, which he said makes it legal. Still, during Tuesday's GCSC Advisory Board meeting, Buggs said attorneys advised him to hold the hearing to remove White again to ensure it's done properly. He plans to do that April 14.

"It was stated by several attorneys that the way we went about doing our job was illegal," Buggs said. "Although I disagree ... they suggested how it should have been done so today I'm announcing there will be a public hearing — a public hearing — on the 14th of April and the purpose of that hearing will be to discuss complaints filed against our appointee to the library board and the police report."

He noted that White, despite the Jan. 27 meeting, has still been attending and voting at GPL Board meetings.

"In other words, they ignored the dictates of the advisory board that appointed her," Buggs said. "She hasn't missed any meetings whatsoever."

This series of events is part of a larger feud among Buggs, White and Akilia McCain, who also serves on both the GCSC Advisory Board and the GPL Board.

In February, Buggs allegedly recorded a private closed session meeting of the GPL Library Board. McCain, who is president of the GPL Board, and her cohorts on the GPL Board voted to censure Buggs and ask him to leave the meeting. Buggs didn't comply and was escorted out by police.

Buggs said he believes the incident was retaliation for removing White from the GPL Board, and he alleged that White and McCain are improperly using the board's attorney. He claimed the two were having consultations with the attorney, Kelly Gibson, without the rest of the board and would not say what the consultations regarded. He also said that McCain was involved in the incident regarding the videographer.

