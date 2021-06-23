Rokita urges Hoosier parents to confront local school boards over critical race theory

Attorney General Todd Rokita is encouraging Hoosier parents to engage their local school boards in conflicts over critical race theory and other controversial topics that recently have roiled education officials in other states.

On Wednesday, the Republican spontaneously issued a 16-page "Parents Bill of Rights" that purports to detail the legal rights of Indiana parents to participate in their child's education.

Portions of the document simply explain how Indiana education standards and school curriculum are established, how parents can participate in a school board meeting, and the roles of superintendents and principals.

But at least one-seventh of the document focuses on the topic of critical race theory (CRT) that Rokita contends is "consistently being backdoored into Indiana classrooms, contrary to state and federal law."

According to Rokita, CRT is "an ideological construct that analyzes and interprets American history and government primarily through the narrow prism of race."

The Munster native also claims CRT is connected to "Marxist ideologies" and seeks to "abolish individual rights and redistribute wealth."