Ryan Eckart to serve as principal of new Hanover upper elementary school

When Eckart realized hospitality wasn't for him, he thought about what he had done in life that he enjoyed, which was working with kids through sports.

"Even since I started teaching, I've been doing things where I've been coaching sports and robotics, and things like that, to I think more than anything, so that kids see me as somebody besides just the teacher or the administrator," Eckart said. "They see me as a coach and a person that they can show a different side of themselves to, and I think that's really helped me build relationships with kids too."

In a press release, the district said it is pleased and proud to see Eckart serve as principal at Red Cedars.

"If you are the parent of an elementary school child and you have not yet had contact with Mr. Eckart, you should know that his winning smile, unusual sneakers and enthusiasm is only a tiny part of what he will bring to the future learning experience of your child," the district said.

"He will, above all else, care about your child and dedicate every school day to making sure they learn to love learning."

