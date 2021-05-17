Ryan Eckart to serve as principal of new Hanover upper elementary school

CEDAR LAKE — The Hanover Community School Corp. has chosen a leader to take the helm of its new upper elementary school.
Ryan Eckart, current principal at Jane Ball Elementary, is set to lead Red Cedars Elementary School when it opens in fall 2022.
The new, $23.5 million upper elementary school will serve students in grades 3-5, and gleans its name from the town's beginnings as the "Lake of the Red Cedars," the Hanover Community School Corp. said.
Eckart told The Times as a member of the Hanover community, he is excited and honored to lead the new school and "cannot wait until kids walk into that building for the very first day. It's going to be really special."
"I'm always looking for a challenge, and I think opening a new building is an amazing opportunity," Eckart said. "I'm really excited to lead the school — we'll be the first school where kids from both sides of the district Lincoln and Jane Ball will be coming together in third grade. So it'll be the first time all together as their class that they'll graduate with from high school."
More than anything, Eckart said he's excited to build the new school's culture and climate "from the ground up."
"I'm looking to create a place where everybody feels welcome. When I say everybody, I mean kids and staff and families,"Eckart said.
"I'm also looking to build a sense of community. It's going to take time, but building a sense of community is important. I want staff and kids to be willing to take risks and challenge themselves every day when they come to school."
Eckart said he also looks forward to incorporating different leadership opportunities for students and expanding on previous initiatives, such as giving students different roles in sharing social media, having a news crew and LEGO robotics.
He also plans to continue his Monday Night Read Aloud, where he reads stories to students via Facebook.
The school leader first joined Jane Ball Elementary as its principal in the 2017-2018 school year.
Though his parents are educators, Eckart originally studied hospitality management at Michigan State University.
"In college, I did an internship at Walt Disney World, and that's when I learned a lot about hospitality, and that's when I also decided that that's not what I wanted to be doing every day," he said.
When Eckart realized hospitality wasn't for him, he thought about what he had done in life that he enjoyed, which was working with kids through sports.
"Even since I started teaching, I've been doing things where I've been coaching sports and robotics, and things like that, to I think more than anything, so that kids see me as somebody besides just the teacher or the administrator," Eckart said. "They see me as a coach and a person that they can show a different side of themselves to, and I think that's really helped me build relationships with kids too."
In a press release, the district said it is pleased and proud to see Eckart serve as principal at Red Cedars.
"If you are the parent of an elementary school child and you have not yet had contact with Mr. Eckart, you should know that his winning smile, unusual sneakers and enthusiasm is only a tiny part of what he will bring to the future learning experience of your child," the district said.
"He will, above all else, care about your child and dedicate every school day to making sure they learn to love learning."