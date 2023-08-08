EAST CHICAGO — There was applause from the audience inside the boardroom of the School City of East Chicago (SCEC) on Monday night, as the school board voted to recognize the unionization of transportation and security staff.

Interim Superintendent Marlon Mitchell told the board the resolution to recognize the union status of bus drivers, bus aides and security guards came after discussions between Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 73 and East Chicago schools. According to Mitchell, the school district felt recognizing the union status of transportation and security staff members would improve morale and be a betterment to these workers.

The school board voted unanimously in favor of the resolution.

Later in the meeting, Brandon Boles, a SEIU representative, thanked the board for the union recognition and thanked the superintendent for the work he did so far.

“We made history today,” Boles said. “We are happy that we got what we’re fighting for, and we’re looking for further progression in the future.”

According to an SEIU spokesperson, 49 employees will now be folded into the paraprofessional unit contract, which is represented by the union.

A portion of the collective bargaining agreement will still need to be negotiated, approved by union members, and voted by the school board.

The board also approved new start times for Block Middle School and East Chicago Central High School. Middle schoolers will now start at 9 a.m. and high schoolers will start at 8 a.m. Elementary students will have an early release on Wednesdays at 2:10 p.m.

The first day of school in East Chicago is Aug. 14. The next SCEC board meeting is Aug. 21.

