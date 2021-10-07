Scholarship open for Hoosier students aspiring to become teachers

Scholarship applications are open for high school and college students planning to teach in Indiana for at least five years.
The Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship program awards high-achieving high schoolers and college students $7,500 per year of college, up to $30,000. Students are encouraged to apply quickly because only 200 scholarships are available.
According to a news release from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the deadline to apply is Jan. 31. Those interested can apply at ScholarTrack.IN.gov.
“Everyone has a story about a great teacher who changed their lives for the better. We need more of these change agents in Indiana’s classrooms,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education. “The Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship is elevating the importance of this lifelong impact with a meaningful scholarship to help support Indiana’s best and brightest as they pursue a career in education.”
Nearly 90% of scholarship recipients from the inaugural 2017 cohort are continuing their education or have become licensed teachers, the release said.
To qualify for the scholarship, students must have graduated in the top 20% of their high school class or earned a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT. That would be a score of at least 1190 or 26, respectively.
Students must file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid each year, earn a 3.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours per year, to keep earning the scholarship each year. Current college students who apply must be able to use the scholarship for at least two full academic years.
“The Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship not only assists future educators in funding their higher education, but it helps keep those who become licensed teaching in Indiana,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers.
The commission will review applications and notify applicants of their scholarship status through email by March 18, the release said.
For the 2021-22 Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, 438 students from 229 high schools across the state applied. Roughly three-quarters of them were high school seniors and the rest were current college students.
One of last year’s recipients, Maylee Barriger, who is majoring in elementary education at Indiana University-Purdue University-Columbus, said she was nervous to attend college because she wasn’t sure she could afford it.
“I’m really thankful for this scholarship because it’s given me the opportunity to stay at home and be close to my family, work to save money and be involved in my community in new ways I was not able to in high school,” she said in the release.
Applicants can visit www.learnmoreindiana.org/nextteacher for more information on how to apply or send questions to NextTeacher@che.in.gov.