Scholarship open for Hoosier students aspiring to become teachers

Nearly 90% of scholarship recipients from the inaugural 2017 cohort are continuing their education or have become licensed teachers, the release said.

To qualify for the scholarship, students must have graduated in the top 20% of their high school class or earned a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT. That would be a score of at least 1190 or 26, respectively.

Students must file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid each year, earn a 3.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours per year, to keep earning the scholarship each year. Current college students who apply must be able to use the scholarship for at least two full academic years.

“The Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship not only assists future educators in funding their higher education, but it helps keep those who become licensed teaching in Indiana,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers.

The commission will review applications and notify applicants of their scholarship status through email by March 18, the release said.