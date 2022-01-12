School board candidates may be required to run under political party label

Candidates for Indiana local school boards soon may be required to run for office with a political party label next to their names.
House Bill 1182, sponsored by state Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City, would end the state's longstanding practice of nonpartisan school board elections by mandating every school board candidate identify as a Republican, a Democrat or an independent.
Prescott said attaching a party label would promote "transparency" by giving voters more information about school board candidates, who he said often are not personally well known by the voters, let alone their positions on important issues.
"School boards handle one of the largest budgets with our local elected offices," Prescott said. "When I look at Republicans or Democrats I think you can tell the difference between financial responsibility and moral character in some cases."
The House Elections Committee heard nearly two hours of testimony unanimously opposed to Prescott's proposal Tuesday.
The Republican-controlled panel will decide in coming weeks whether to advance the measure to the full House.
John Doherty, board president at the School Town of Munster and a self-described conservative Republican, told the committee partisanship has no place in school board meetings.
"When my fellow school board members and I meet, we leave our party affiliation at the door," Doherty said. "We have been elected by Democrats, independents and Republicans, but our core constituents — the students — are none of these."
Brandon Kroft, of Chesterton, a seven-year school board member at the Duneland School Corp., said recent attempts by national parties and interest groups to inject partisan politics in school board meetings only has led to unnecessary conflicts, worrisome threats and occasionally violent confrontations.
"It's extremely hard to recruit school board members, as well as superintendents, and I think forcing a school member to either put an R or a D in front of their name and run on that label is going to further shallow the pool," Kroft said.