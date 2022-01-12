School board candidates may be required to run under political party label

Candidates for Indiana local school boards soon may be required to run for office with a political party label next to their names.

House Bill 1182, sponsored by state Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City, would end the state's longstanding practice of nonpartisan school board elections by mandating every school board candidate identify as a Republican, a Democrat or an independent.

Prescott said attaching a party label would promote "transparency" by giving voters more information about school board candidates, who he said often are not personally well known by the voters, let alone their positions on important issues.

"School boards handle one of the largest budgets with our local elected offices," Prescott said. "When I look at Republicans or Democrats I think you can tell the difference between financial responsibility and moral character in some cases."

The House Elections Committee heard nearly two hours of testimony unanimously opposed to Prescott's proposal Tuesday.

The Republican-controlled panel will decide in coming weeks whether to advance the measure to the full House.