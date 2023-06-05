Parents and guardians of Indiana children with disabilities can take advantage of a state program giving them total control over their child's education funding.

The Indiana Education Scholarship Account program offers maximum flexibility to families who choose to opt out of traditional schooling in favor of finding on their own appropriate educational programs and services for their eligible child.

"Our Indiana ESA gives parents with children who have their own ways of learning the ability to find the tools to best fit their needs," said Republican state Treasurer Daniel Elliott, the ESA program administrator.

The program provides tax-free money to eligible students for authorized education expenses, including tuition and fees, therapies, assessments, educational camps and fee-for-service transportation through preapproved service providers.

Participating students receive 90% of their basic state tuition support as well as 100% of the special-education dollars allotted to their student. The total amount varies by local school district.

The money will be deposited directly into each student’s Indiana ESA account in quarterly payments. This account will be available to parents via a secure online portal, which they'll use to make payments directly to providers from the student’s account.

Debit cards are not available, and funds are not deposited directly into personal bank accounts.

Scholarship recipients cannot be enrolled in a public or charter school, or receive a state voucher for private school tuition. But they can use their scholarship funds to purchase services from a public or private school if the school participates in the program.

"My team and I believe that the future of education is not forcing a child to fit into the system but giving parents the instruments to build around the individual needs of their child," Elliott said. "Our ESA program is guided by that principle, and we believe in (that) mission."

The Indiana ESA application window for the 2023-24 school year runs through Sept. 1. Altogether, $10 million is available for the program.

The application for parents and prospective providers, and more information about the program, are available online through the state treasurer's office: in.gov/tos/inesa.

