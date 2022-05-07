School City of Hammond considers changes to uniform policy

HAMMOND — Superintendent Scott Miller recommended the School City of Hammond continue with a more relaxed dress code into the next school year.

The 2021-22 school year dress code did not require uniformity of color, meaning students were not required to wear a designated “uniform,” but there were still dress code expectations. Prior to that school year, there were uniform expectations at Hammond schools.

According to Miller, there were nine leadership teams in favor of continuing the less restrictive policy, while seven were interested in returning to the previous policy. He also emphasized that data does not show an increase in disciplinary issues as a result of the current policy.

Trustee Carlotta Blake-King said she has seen students violating the dress code when she enters schools but thinks teachers are too exhausted to deal with the problem.

“Why should I disrupt my class to address it?” Blake-King said, emphasizing that teachers may not see a student until several periods later when they have gone through the day violating dress code. Blake-King said she wants structure with the dress code.

Trustee Cindy Murphy asked how the policy would be enforced.

The board decided to discuss the policy more at a later meeting.

In other business, Principal Sarah Kilander of Irving Elementary School provided a presentation about the school’s dual language immersion program. Students in the program learn primarily in Spanish and have shown significant growth in both languages.

In the kindergarten class, one showed very strong growth in the i-Ready exam, and one third grade class showed significant success in math.

The two middle schools, Eggers and Scott, both reviewed their year. Eggers has engaged in several activities and events this year, including celebrations of National Hispanic Heritage Month, an i-Ready growth celebration and a Black history program.

Scott Middle School has been designated as a “No Place for Hate” school, participated in an Enchanted Backpack Teacher Appreciation Program and worked with Ivy Tech and Purdue Northwest.

Skillman Corp. provided construction updates regarding ongoing projects across Hammond schools. At Hammond Central High School, a locker room and bathroom have been completed, along with additional athletic progress.

In the next four weeks, it will install field turf, start landscaping and continue athletic updates.

At Morton High School, classroom renovations continue. At Scott Middle School, bathroom renovations have also made progress.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.