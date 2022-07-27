School City of Whiting turnover rate has many agitated

WHITING — Nearly 30 employees of the School City of Whiting have resigned since April 2022, causing turmoil among Whiting residents, parents of students and faculty and staff members.

Whiting resident Christopher Davenport said the large turnover of faculty and staff is destroying the school system. The former offensive coordinator for Whiting's football team questioned whether the school board and administration have the children's best interest at heart.

"Look them in the eyes, see if they're any better when we lose good teachers," Davenport said during Monday's school board meeting.

"There's great human beings who have reached out to the board president and told their issues, but many of them are afraid to go on the record," he said. "That's a problem when people are afraid of backlash."

An online petition, with over 600 signatures, was created to remove SCOW Superintendent Cynthia Scroggins due to turnover. Davenport, a 1992 Whiting graduate, said it's time for something to be done.

Tom Ehrlich, a former Whiting High School math teacher, resigned before the Monday board meeting because of the culture of disrespect created by the administration, he said. During his five years at the SCOW, Ehrlich served as the assistant football coach, head wrestling coach and class sponsor.

“I am speaking here today on my resignation. You can find that on the agenda under ‘Personnel Report’ because someone made the cowardly decision to not even list the resignation,” he said. “It is a shame there is such fear of showing what is really going on here.”

Previous school board agendas listed the resignations and appointments of faculty and staff members. The June 23 board meeting listed five resignations, similar to the July 6 special meeting, which had six resignations.

The Monday agenda referred to this category solely as a personnel report with the approval to accept by motions from the school board.

“I have actually loved working at Whiting. The students here have left a lasting impact on me, as I hope I have on them,” Ehrlich said. “I have met co-workers that have become lifelong friends, and even family.”

Ehrlich said the straw that broke the camel’s back for him was the administration docking him a professional point after he missed more than 15 school days at the beginning of 2022 when his daughter was born three weeks premature with jaundice and required phototherapy. Ehrlich’s wife was hospitalized after giving birth for almost a week, and he learned soon after that his father was diagnosed with cancer.

“These were some of the hardest times of my entire life, and the only response I received from administration was that I was being docked a professional point,” he said. “The administration was aware of my situation and still decided to dock me a point.”

Only a handful of over 60 attendees spoke in front of the board due to a new law passed by the Indiana General Assembly that went into effect July 1, House Enrolled Act 1130. The law states that public comment must be allowed at school board meetings but can be limited to discussion of agenda items.

Scroggins informed some Whiting parents via email Friday that future school board meetings would utilize HEA 1130 and limit public commentary.

A Whiting parent mentioned to the board that the bylaws section from the SCOW Policy Manual titled Public Participation at Board Meetings hasn't been updated since Dec. 27, 2021, calling into question the validity of Scroggins Friday email.

Scroggins said there is a plan to retain current staff members by working with the compensation committee and holding regular meetings with Whiting's teachers union. When asked by the board whether current exit interviews are being conducted, Scroggins said SCOW has generally had informal meetings and teachers leave their resignation letters with the principal.

"I call the board to action to start having exit interviews to know why people are actually leaving," Ehrlich said. "You never know unless you ask."

The school board motioned to adopt the SCOW Board of Trustees Compact as a way to reestablish the relationship between the school board and the administrative team.

Amanda Perkins, school board vice president, read the compact's 13-point preamble which agrees to give the superintendent full administrative authority for properly discharging the professional duties of the position and the responsibility to achieve acceptable results.

As board members motioned to approve this compact, audience members shouted, "Don't do it," and, "This is a dictatorship, that's what you're voting on."

Jennifer Bannister, a mother of two Whiting high schoolers, said she feels it will be impossible for Scroggins to continue to lead with such a lack of confidence from the community.

"Kids need consistency," Bannister said. "They want their tomorrows to be the same as their todays."

Scroggins did not respond to multiple requests from The Times for comment.

Times Staff Writer Annie Mattea contributed to this report.