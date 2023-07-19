CROWN POINT — Voters living in Hammond and Whiting will be asked at this year’s general election whether they support temporarily increasing residential and business property taxes to fund improvements at local schools.

The Lake County Election Board unanimously agreed Tuesday to place the referenda requested by the School City of Hammond and the School City of Whiting on the Nov. 7 ballot. Pending final approval by the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF), Hammond residents will vote on two school funding questions when they go to the polls this fall.

Both seek consent to continue the school operations and school construction tax increases to which Hammond voters gave approval nearly seven years ago.

Under the plan, the Hammond operating levy would continue at $0.44 cents per $100 in valuation for another eight years to fund teaching and staff positions, educational and equity programs, bus transportation, safety and security initiatives, and school health services.

Meanwhile, the Hammond building referendum seeks to raise sufficient funds to cover $84.2 million in additions, renovations, and general improvements over the next 25 years at Hammond Central High School, Morton High School and other academic buildings in the school district.

According to the Indiana Election Division, Hammond’s last building referendum — for $110 million — passed with 53% approval, while its operating referendum won the support of 55% of voters at a 2017 special election.

The School City of Whiting never previously has held an operating referendum, according to the DLGF. It’s asking voters to authorize a maximum property tax rate of $0.17 per $100 in valuation for an eight-year period to maintain academics, arts, counseling and athletics programs; attract and retain teachers and staff; and to fund school resource officers and other school safety initiatives.

If approved, the average property tax paid to the Whiting school district from a residence would increase 46.31%, while the average increase in the school district portion of a business’ property tax bill would go up 36.96%, DLGF said.

In both school districts, a portion of any money raised by a successful operating referendum must be distributed to local charter schools in proportion to the number of students living in the school district who attend a charter school. The mandate for public schools to share new referendum proceeds with charter schools was included in Senate Enrolled Act 391, approved earlier this year by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Gallery: Get to know these new Indiana laws that took effect July 1 AirTags Alcohol permits Animal facilities Annexation Book bans Bullying Charter schools Child molesting Children’s hospitals Domestic violence Drinking water Electric/hybrid vehicles Encroachment FAFSA Financial literacy Firefighting equipment Food and beverage tax Gender-affirming care Gary schools Gasoline tax Human trafficking Illiana Expressway Inmate gender Insurance fund Juror pay Juveniles Lake County convention center Lake County recorder Landlords Little Calumet River Lost farmland Machine guns Mail-in ballots Mental health Military bases Military pay Pension investments Public health School board elections Service animals Sex education SNAP assistance Speed cameras State comptroller Storage units Tax sales Taxpayer receipt Teachers unions Throwing stars Transit Development District 21st Century Scholars Valparaiso lawsuit Xylazine