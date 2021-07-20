School Town of Highland may ask for proof of vaccination for contact tracing this fall

The plan says employees and students may be asked to provide proof of their vaccination to their school, to expedite contact tracing — which will be reduced for the coming school year to a distance of 3 feet. Those who show proof of vaccination won't be contact-traced out of school, unless they are symptomatic.

Students and faculty with proof of vaccination won't be required to quarantine after exposures, unless they become symptomatic.

Masks will be required while on school transportation, per a federal mandate, the plan says.

Limited field trips may be allowed, it says, if they meet protocol guidelines. Outsider speakers will be limited and may be asked to show proof of vaccination or be required to wear a mask.

Visitors will be allowed on a limited basis, as will use of the school facility by outside groups associated with the schools, such as PTO. The plan says to check with building principals or the central office about facility use.

When possible, the number of students in large group settings — such as assemblies or presentations in the gym — will be reduced.