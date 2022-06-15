School Town of Munster approves new principal for middle school

MUNSTER — The School Town of Munster recently approved a new principal for Wilbur Wright Middle School.

Bojan Jovanovic, currently the assistant principal, will replace Morgan Nolan, who was selected as Munster High School principal in April.

“What stuck out more than anything was (Jovanovic's) connection with students as well as his commitment to a school not only where students learn at high levels but where students and staff are excited to come to school every day. That is something we want to happen at all of our schools. His commitment to those things made him the person that we felt was the best person for the position,” incoming Superintendent Bret Heller said.

The selection process to find a new principal included surveys of students, parents and staff to identify leadership characteristics they found important for the principal to possess. With those in mind, 13 candidates were chosen to move forward.

Heller and assistant superintendents conducted interviews with the candidates, narrowing the list to six candidates who then participated in committee interviews. The remaining candidates met with committees of staff, families, community members and students.

From there, three candidates moved forward for a final interview. The administrative team met with each candidate May 31, and they were asked questions regarding their leadership philosophy and short- and long-term vision and goals for the school.

Jovanovic received his bachelor's degree in secondary education with a specialization in social studies from Purdue University and his master's degree in educational administration and supervision from Ball State University.

He began his teaching career at Munster High School in 2009, teaching social studies. In 2015, he left to teach social studies in Merrillville and returned in 2017 as a building administrator at Wilbur Wright Middle School.

Jovanovic has served on various committees and worked with a team to create WEB — where everyone belongs — which brings eighth grade students together with new students to mentor them.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to be the next principal of Wilbur Wright Middle School. I will do everything in my power to provide the best middle school experience for our students and their families,” Jovanovic said.

He said he will begin working with teachers, students and stakeholders to establish a vision for the school.

“We will continue to be innovative and ambitious as we work to make our wonderful school even better. We will leverage our already engaging and world-class instruction and look for ways to differentiate and enhance our teaching to ensure that every student has the opportunity to grow and achieve their potential. We will continue to provide support and resources to our students and families to make sure every student is welcomed and feels like WWMS is a safe and inclusive school where everyone can thrive,” he said.

