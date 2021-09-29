School Town of Munster approves purchase of electric bus

MUNSTER — School Town of Munster is one step closer to adding an electric bus to its fleet.

The board of trustees at a special meeting Monday night accepted a grant from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to help pay for the bus and approved the purchase of one rear-engine electric school bus.

The district was awarded $335,417 through the grant, which will cover most of the cost of the bus. After the grant money, the remaining cost of the bus will be $112,171.

During the meeting, Sean Begley said the grant is awarded to cover enough of the cost that the remaining amount the district pays is in the same ballpark as the cost of a diesel bus.

Begley said Monday that Munster was one of four districts in the state to receive money for an electric bus. The other districts awarded money through the grant program were South Bend Community Schools, Hamilton Southeastern Schools and Rensselear Central Schools Corp. Ten districts also received money for up to seven propane buses.