 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School Town of Munster approves purchase of electric bus
urgent

School Town of Munster approves purchase of electric bus

Buses

School Town of Munster will add an electric bus to its fleet. 

 File

MUNSTER — School Town of Munster is one step closer to adding an electric bus to its fleet. 

The board of trustees at a special meeting Monday night accepted a grant from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to help pay for the bus and approved the purchase of one rear-engine electric school bus. 

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

The district was awarded $335,417 through the grant, which will cover most of the cost of the bus. After the grant money, the remaining cost of the bus will be $112,171. 

During the meeting, Sean Begley said the grant is awarded to cover enough of the cost that the remaining amount the district pays is in the same ballpark as the cost of a diesel bus. 

Begley said Monday that Munster was one of four districts in the state to receive money for an electric bus. The other districts awarded money through the grant program were South Bend Community Schools, Hamilton Southeastern Schools and Rensselear Central Schools Corp. Ten districts also received money for up to seven propane buses. 

The roughly $112,000 the board approved for purchasing the bus does not include the cost of a charging apparatus. Begley explained during the meeting that they didn’t want to spend too much time researching that until they knew the grant was secured. But the charging station they looked into would cost somewhere between $10,000 and $20,000.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN aid chief on Tigray hunger

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

AnnMarie Hilton is an education reporter for The Times. She grew up in a Chicago suburb and studied journalism at Northwestern University. Before coming to The Times, she worked as a business reporter in Wisconsin.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts