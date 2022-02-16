Schools close due to inclement weather

The following schools are closed or delayed Thursday, Feb. 17, because of inclement weather. Check nwi.com periodically for updates.
Lake County:
Gary Community School Corp.: Synchronous online learning
Lake Station Community Schools: E-learning
School City of Hobart: E-learning
Crown Point Community School Corporation: E-learning
Lake Central School Corp.: E-learning
Annie Mattea
