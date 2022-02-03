Schools continue to close, delay Friday

The following schools are closed or delayed Friday because of inclement weather. Check
While the worst is behind us, snow will return to the Region late tonight and continue through Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
Lake County
Gary Community School Corp.: Synchronous E-learning day
Porter County
Union Township School Corp.: E-learning day
East Porter County School Corp.: Closed
LaPorte County
Michigan City Area Schools: E-learning day
Reader photos: Winter-loving Region pets enjoy the snow ❄️
Rocky
Rocky frolics in the the snow in this photo provided by Becky Damron.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BECKY DAMRON
Merlot
Merlot enjoys the snow that comes with her first winter in this photo provided by Michele Bartels.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MICHELE BARTELS
Jellybean and Diamond
Jellybean, left, and Diamond enjoy the snow in this photo provided by Anthony Hill.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY ANTHONY HILL
Stella
Stella loves the snow and dug everywhere to find her ball. Photo provided by Candy Corie.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CANDY CORIE
Melon
Melon enjoys the snow in this photo provided by Veronica Packard.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VERONICA PACKARD
Harper
Harper is loving her first winter season in this photo provided by Cindy Marsh Ring.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CINDY MARSH RING
Skye
Skye the Newfoundland is the only one in her family excited about the snow. Photo by Meredith Tuomi.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MEREDITH TUOMI
Jaxson
Jaxson is enjoying his first winter so much that he doesn't want to come inside.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY DANIELLE TROXELL
Gunnar
Gunnar loves sticking his face in the snow. Photo provided by Kari Federoff Regan.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KARI FEDEROFF REGAN
Charlie
Charlie's fur gets a dusting of snow in this photo provided by Stephen Fry.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY STEPHEN FRY
Baron
Baron gets a face full of snow in Crown Point in this photo provided by Maria Gee.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MARIA GEE
Amber
Amber looks out onto the snowy landscape in this photo provided by Kimberly Meghan.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KIMBERLY MEGHAN
Dart
Dart models his snow boots in this photo provided by Natalie Alcala.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NATALIE ALCALA
Miss Zuma
Miss Zuma had trouble staying inside for long Wednesday. Photo provided by Bobbie Jo Michalowski.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BOBBIE JO MICHALOWSKI
Yuki
Can you tell this is Yuki's favorite weather? Photo provided by Cindy Marsh Ring.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CINDY MARSH RING
Loki
Loki looks pleased with his surroundings in this photo provided by Vanessa Kincaid.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VANESSA KINCAID
Cupcake and Billie Joe
Cupcake, left, and Billie Joe ignore the snow from the comfort of bed in this photo provided by Laurel Jacobs Wilson.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY LAUREL JACOBS WILSON
Echo
Echo, in her element, refuses to come inside in this photo provided by Sarah Jo Ritchie.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SARAH JO RITCHIE
Sparrow
Sparrow, a one-eyed rescue, loves eating snow — and diving headfirst in it. Photo provided by Shari Fieldhouse Mybeck.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SHARI FIELDHOUSE MYBECK
Kodiak and Nikko
Kodiak and Nikko stretch their legs in this photo provided by Jay Schrader.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JAY SCHRADER
Axl Rose
Meet Axl Rose, a mini schnauzer committed to loving the snow. Photo provided by Kristen Hughes.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KRISTEN HUGHES
Nova
Nova remains unfazed by the snow past her knees in this photo provided by Angela Serrato.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY ANGELA SERRATO
Willow
Willow the German shepherd is backed by Axl Rose, a mini schnauzer, in this photo provided by Kristen Hughes.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KRISTEN HUGHES
Oakley
Oakley soaks up the winter atmosphere in this photo provided by Erin Carmen Joyce.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY ERIN CARMEN JOYCE
Dax
Dax cuts a majestic figure in this photo provided by Bethanie Smith.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BETHANIE SMITH
Bentley
Bentley, also affectionately known as Old Grandpa, would rather stay on the deck in this photo provided by Holly Bright-Carter.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY HOLLY BRIGHT-CARTER
Scottie
Scottie lives his best life in this photo provided by Ashley Somodi.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY ASHLEY SOMODI
Phoebe
The first snow experience of Phoebe, a 4-month English Mastiff, is captured in this photo provided by Trisha Cook.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY TRISHA COOK
Millie
Millie, a 1-year-old St. Bernard, loves playing in the snow — especially at 3 a.m. Photo provided by Trisha Cook.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY TRISHA COOK
Echo
Echo loves the snow. Photo provided by Jonas Miller.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JONAS MILLER
Tucker
Tucker the bloodhound loves lying in the snow, as captured in this photo provided by Candace Balas.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CANDACE BALAS
Nash
Nash's golden fur stands out against the snow in this photo provided by Donna Benson.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY DONNA BENSON
Bella and Willow
Bella and Willow check out the new snow in this photo provided by Tami Blatz.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY TAMI BLATZ
Indy and Twilight
Indy and Twilight love to play in the snow. Photo provided by Jami Anderson.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JAMI ANDERSON
Zues
Zues was born for the snow. Photo provided by Paula Norton Jordan.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY PAULA NORTON JORDAN
Luci
Luci grew some icicles on her whiskers in this photo provided by Amanda Paras.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY AMANDA PARAS
Romeo
Romeo, a 5-month-old Shorkie, revels in the snow in this photo provided by Rebecca Bothwell.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY REBECCA BOTHWELL
Koda
Koda loves the snow in Valparaiso in this photo provided by Becky Sibley.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BECKY SIBLEY
Zoe
Zoe the malamute loves the snow. Photo provided by Jackie Muha Gasparovic.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JACKIE MUHA GASPAROVIC
Cooper
Cooper models some stylish outerwear in this photo provided by Christy Bonham-Sellers.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHRISTY BONHAM-SELLERS
Buddy
Buddy bundles up against the cold in this photo provided by Christy Bonham-Sellers.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHRISTY BONHAM-SELLERS
Bailey
Rescue dog Bailey takes in the winter weather in this photo provided by Donna Popp Seeley.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY DONNA POPP SEELEY
