alert urgent

Schools continue to close, delay Friday

Snow

A School City of Hammond bus travels on a side street in Hammond.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

The following schools are closed or delayed Friday because of inclement weather. Check nwi.com periodically for updates.

While the worst is behind us, snow will return to the Region late tonight and continue through Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.

Lake County

Gary Community School Corp.: Synchronous E-learning day

Porter County

Union Township School Corp.: E-learning day

East Porter County School Corp.: Closed

LaPorte County

Michigan City Area Schools: E-learning day

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

