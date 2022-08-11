See how Northwest Indiana students did on third-grade reading assessment

Most third-grade students attending schools in Northwest Indiana last year were reading at about the same level, or better, than their peers across the Hoosier State.

The results from the 2021-22 Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination (IREAD-3) assessment show 81.6% of third-graders demonstrated proficient reading skills on the annual test, while 18.4% did not meet the reading expectations for their grade level.

"We know that students first learn to read, and then they read to learn. Data shows a direct link between reading by the end of third grade and future learning," said Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education.

The statewide IREAD pass rate, while up from 81.2% during the 2020-21 school year, was much lower than the 87.3% pre-pandemic pass rate in 2018-19, and well off the 91.4% pass rate achieved in 2012-13.

"As many students continue to recover from the academic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, specific student populations — including our low-income, black, Hispanic, special education and English learner students — had persistent learning gaps even prior to the pandemic," Jenner said.

"That’s why it's so important that educators, families and communities continue to come together to lead innovative, intentional efforts to make sure all students are able to read," she added.

Here are the 2021-22 IREAD-3 pass rates in Northwest Indiana:

Public school districts

Crown Point Community School Corp. 92.8%

Duneland School Corp. 89.9%

East Porter County School Corp. 86.7%

Gary Community School Corp. 42.4%

Griffith Public Schools 88.5%

Hanover Community School Corp. 94.5%

Kankakee Valley School Corp. 91.6%

Lake Central School Corp. 89.7%

Lake Ridge New Tech Schools 53.6%

Lake Station Community Schools 72.1%

LaPorte Community School Corp. 88.5%

Merrillville Community School Corp. 75.5%

Michigan City Area Schools 71.4%

MSD of Boone Township 87%

MSD of New Durham Township 89.8%

New Prairie United School Corp. 95%

North Newton School Corp. 78.9%

Portage Township Schools 80%

Porter Township School Corp. 94.7%

Rensselaer Central School Corp. 88.3%

River Forest Community School Corp. 80.8%

School City of East Chicago 47.2%

School City of Hammond 63.3%

School City of Hobart 84.5%

School City of Whiting 82.9%

School Town of Highland 89.8%

School Town of Munster 96.4%

South Central Community School Corp. 94%

South Newton School Corp. 89.1%

Tri-Creek School Corp. 93.8%

Tri-Township Consolidated School Corp. 100%

Union Township School Corp. 95.8%

Valparaiso Community Schools 91.9%

Charter and private schools

21st Century Charter School of Gary 65.5%

Aspire Charter Academy 77.8%

Charter School of the Dunes 41.7%

Diocese of Gary 94.9%

Discovery Charter School 89.4%

East Chicago Lighthouse Charter 50%

East Chicago Urban Enterprise Academy 82%

Gary Lighthouse Charter School 57.8%

Higher Institute of Arts & Tech 66.7%

Steel City Academy 40.7%

Thea Bowman Leadership Academy 82.9%