State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, had an opportunity to persuade an Indiana House committee Wednesday to embrace his proposal to establish a locally elected school board in Gary instead of the Senate-approved plan for a state-appointed board.

He didn't seem to make the case.

Rather than acknowledge the rampant financial mismanagement by the former elected school board that led the state to take over the Gary school district in 2017, Smith spent more than an hour blaming everything and everyone else, especially his fellow lawmakers, for the problems of Gary schools.

Smith said changes in state law dating back more than a decade relating to property tax caps, charter school expansion, private school vouchers, public school transfers and the student funding formula all conspired to negatively impact Gary schools.

His sentiments then were echoed by nearly a dozen Gary residents blaming racism, prejudice, profiteering and other factors for spurring the state to take over Gary schools.

In fact, the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board (DUAB) was chosen by the General Assembly to govern the Gary Community School Corp. in place of the locally elected school board, and it selected MGT Consulting to operate Gary schools as emergency manager, due to the district's horror-show financial condition six years ago.

At that time, records show, Gary schools were running a $21.5 million annual operating deficit, racked up $103 million in debt, frequently struggled to make payroll, stiffed vendors for months or even years, routinely failed to remit tax payments withheld from employee paychecks to the IRS and fell $3 million behind on paying employee health insurance premiums.

In addition, the district lacked basic operating supplies, such as toilet paper and soap, school buildings were on the verge of being shut down by the fire marshal, student records were improperly stored and required a hazardous materials suit to access, most of the 14 buildings in use had leaky roofs and the district owned 30 abandoned buildings blighting neighborhoods throughout the Steel City.

However, after relentless cost-cutting, right-sizing, upgrading and the extra financial resources obtained through a successful voter referendum in 2020, Gary schools now have a $1.3 million annual operating surplus and paid off all but $66 million in debt, and the district has a five-year financial plan in place to maintain solvency and stability.

The district's enrollment also has stabilized at around 4,000 students after plunging 64% from 2007 to 2017; a five-year, $47.5 million capital improvement program is making needed improvements to the 10 remaining buildings; teachers have received three consecutive annual pay raises after going without one for 12 years; and only six abandoned school buildings remain in district hands.

State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, and state Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, each applauded DUAB officials for the district's financial turnaround and for making the tough decisions the elected school board repeatedly failed to make, even at the recommendation of a state-funded financial adviser.

"There are 280 school corporations across the state that didn't require this kind of intervention," Smaltz said. "I think they're in a much better position today than before the intervention happened."

Smith ultimately agreed the district's finances have improved. But he said the school district's community engagement and academic performance — which only tangentially are part of DUAB's mandate — have stagnated, suggesting the entire takeover was a failure.

Justin McAdam, DUAB chairman, acknowledged significant work remains to improve student performance in the district. But he said that's more properly a task for the appointed school board proposed in Senate Bill 327.

That legislation would re-establish a school board in Gary on July 1 whose seven members would be appointed entirely by Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner, who was appointed to her post in 2020 by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The new board initially would be tasked with advising the district's emergency manager. It would take full control, including the power to appoint a superintendent, on July 1, 2024, or a subsequent date when DUAB certifies that Gary schools no longer are financially distressed.

Under the plan, five of the school board members would be directly appointed by the secretary of education. The other two also would be appointed by her but from a list of six candidates recommended by Gary's mayor.

At least two board members would have to live in Gary, two live in either Gary or Lake County, and the other three could be from anywhere.

In addition to running Gary schools, the board would be obligated to report on the district's finances, operations, academics and the effectiveness of the governing structure to the State Budget Committee by the end of 2026 so that the 2027 General Assembly could decide whether the time is right to move toward a locally elected school board.

"To me, this is a starting point. Then in 2026 we can see if want to move further," said state Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka, the sponsor of the measure. "DUAB is obviously going to keep an eye on them for a while."

In response, Smith argued Gary residents are more than capable of running the school district on their own, and he urged the Legislature to immediately restore a locally elected school board, such as the one he proposed in House Bill 1491, as quickly as possible.

"We've got some brilliant people in Gary, Indiana," Smith said. "We have people who are qualified to both make appointments and serve on the school board."

Smith said he knows the state will be closely monitoring Gary schools once the takeover ends, and he said the community is prepared for and welcomes the scrutiny if they're given control of the district.

"I think a majority of people understand what time it is and that we must produce," Smith said.

The House Ways and Means Committee is expected to decide in coming weeks whether and how to revise the Senate-approved plan for reestablishing a Gary school board before advancing it to the full House for further consideration.

Ultimately, the measure must be approved with identical language by both the House and Senate to advance to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores