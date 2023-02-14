The Indiana Senate overwhelmingly agreed Tuesday that the future leadership of the Gary Community School Corp. should begin with a state-appointed school board.

The Republican-controlled chamber voted along party lines, 40-9, to advance Senate Bill 327, sponsored by state Sens. Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka; and Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, to the Republican-controlled House for a decision in the weeks ahead on sending it to the governor to be signed into law.

The proposal re-establishes a school board in Gary on July 1, 2023, whose seven members would be appointed entirely by Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner, who was appointed to her post in 2020 by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The new board initially would be tasked with advising the district's emergency manager. It would take full control, including the power to appoint a superintendent, on July 1, 2024, or a subsequent date when the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board certifies that Gary schools no longer are financially distressed.

Under the plan, five of the school board members would be directly appointed by the secretary of education. The other two also would be appointed by her but from a list of six candidates recommended by Gary's mayor.

At least two board members would have to live in Gary, two live in either Gary or Lake County and the other three could be from anywhere.

In addition to running Gary schools, the board would be obligated to report on the district's finances, operations, academics and the effectiveness of the governing structure to the State Budget Committee by the end of 2026 so that the 2027 General Assembly could decide whether the time is right to move toward a locally elected school board.

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, a candidate for Gary mayor, said that the people of Gary are ready right now to run their school district and that he's disappointed his proposal in Senate Bill 436 to immediately elect a new Gary school board failed to advance.

At the same time, Melton said he recognizes this appointed school board merely is meant to transition the district from state control to local control, and he's just glad the end of the unprecedented state takeover is in sight.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel," Melton said. "We have a path forward. We have to remain vigilant. We have to put our petty differences aside."

Melton said he hopes the new school board prioritizes academics alongside finances. Though he also urged lawmakers to consider forgiving the district's estimated $35 million in Indiana Common School Fund loans to put Gary's school district on the strongest possible financial footing as it reemerges as an independent entity.

Gary schools were taken over by the state six years ago and its prior elected school board dissolved after it spent $21.5 million more than the district took in, racked up $103 million in debt, frequently struggled to make payroll, stiffed vendors, routinely failed to remit tax payments withheld from employee paychecks to the IRS and fell $3 million behind on paying employee health insurance premiums.

After relentless cost-cutting and right-sizing by a state-appointed emergency manager, along with the extra financial resources obtained through a successful voter referendum in 2020, Gary schools have a $1.3 million annual operating surplus and paid off all but $66 million in debt, and the district has a five-year financial plan in place to maintain solvency and stability.

