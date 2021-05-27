Senate Republicans demand Indiana University rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Nearly every Republican serving in the Indiana Senate signed a letter Thursday demanding Indiana University rescind its mandate that all students, faculty and staff provide the school proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to the start of the fall semester.

The letter describes the immunization requirement as "heavy-handed" and claims it "goes against many of the liberties on which our founders built our democratic republic."

The lawmakers also said they agree with Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, who said Wednesday the IU COVID-19 vaccine documentation requirement runs afoul of House Enrolled Act 1405, enacted April 29, prohibiting vaccine "passports" in the Hoosier State.

"We are specifically reaching out to you today and asking you to reconsider and rescind this mandate requiring a vaccine that does not have full FDA approval," the senators said.

The three Republicans representing Northwest Indiana — state Sens. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores; Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso; and Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell — all signed the letter addressed to outgoing IU President Michael McRobbie.