GARY — Sahara Jackson is currently a high school junior. When she's done, Jackson would like to go to medical school.

She is currently on track to receive her bachelor's degree in neuroscience by the time she graduates 21st Century Charter School.

Jackson is one of seven students at the charter school who are set to receive their bachelor's by the time they complete high school.

All of them have already earned their associate's degree from Ivy Tech Community College.

According to 21st Century's founder Kevin Teasley, president of GEO Academies, the non-profit that runs the charter school, ninth-grade students take Ivy Tech's entrance exam to measure their college readiness.

Students who pass the exam are enrolled in dual credit college-level courses, while students who do not pass it take remediation-level classes until they pass the entrance exam.

The students are encouraged to focus on the Indiana College Core, a set of 30 credit hours of college-level general education courses that can transfer to all of Indiana's public universities and colleges. It is meant to allow high school students to earn a year of college education before they graduate.

If a student completes the Indiana College Core, the school supports them in earning their associate's degree at Ivy Tech, and their bachelor's at Purdue Northwest or Indiana University Northwest Teasley said, with 21st Century providing the students transportation to the college campuses and covering the cost of tuition and textbooks.

"Having not to pay for associate's degree, bachelor's, all I just have to pay for my medical degree, I feel like that's very good on my family," Jackson said.

Teasley said the students are true pioneers.

"These students have achieved beyond our wildest dreams," he said.

According to Teasley, 60 students from 21st Century have earned their full associate's degree over the past ten years.

In 2017, Raven Osborne was the first in the school's history to earn a four-year college degree while still enrolled at 21st Century. Teasley said she was also the first in Indiana's history to accomplish the feat.

Last year, Khaya Njumbe and Abram Lewis earned their associate's, and are believed to be the two youngest students in the state to to pursue a four-year degree.

Njumbe is pursuing a degree in biology, while Lewis is studying psychology. They are both expected to finish next year.

The other five students are expected to complete their bachelor's programs in 2025.

Amaiyah Martin, a junior who is on track to receiving her degree in neuroscience, said taking the dual credit classes has been an advantage for her.

"Most of the kids in our area, they don't get the advantages as we do, so I'm definitely grateful," Martin said.

Last Friday, 21st Century won the Excellence in College Readiness award at the Indiana Educational Excellence Award Gala. With the award, they also received $250,000 from the Indiana Department of Education for their efforts in helping their students prepare for college.

