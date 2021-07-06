Six Region high school graduates were awarded scholarships from the U.S. Steel Foundation

Six recent high school graduates in Northwest Indiana were awarded scholarships funded by the United States Steel Foundation.
According to a news release from Unites States Steel Corporation, all scholarship recipients are children of U.S. Steel employees and were offered a total of $10,000 each, divided into $2,500 per year renewable for up to four years. A total of 20 students across the country were awarded these scholarships.
Here are the recipients:
- Alejandra Castellanos, who graduated from Bishop Noll Institute and is an incoming nursing major at Loyola University Chicago
- Julia Cunningham, who graduated from Morgan Township High School and is an incoming business major at Purdue University
- LaDurian Hawthorne, who graduated from Griffith High School and is an incoming biology major at Indiana University-Bloomington
- Rachel Holechko, who graduated from Lake Central High School and is an incoming biology/genetic counseling major at Purdue University
- Elijah Walker, who graduated from Merrillville High School and is an incoming pediatric psychiatry major at Purdue University Northwest
- Conner Mathis, who graduated from Chesterton High School and is an incoming business major at Indiana University-Bloomington
All of the recipients will be enrolled full-time in an accredited two- or four-year college or a vocational-technical school in the U.S. for the upcoming academic year, the release said.
"At U.S. Steel, our Culture of Caring not only extends to our employees, but also to their families, the communities where we operate, and the next generation of leaders," said U.S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt, in the release. "We are proud to recognize these students and wish them the best in their academic pursuits."
The U.S. Steel Scholarship program has awarded nearly $4 million to more than 400 children of employees since 1995. Recipients are selected based on academic achievements, leadership and participation in school and community activities, the release said.