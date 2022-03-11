 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snow results in 2-hour delay for some Porter County schools

Friday morning's snowfall has resulted in a two-hour delay for the start of classes at Duneland School Corporation.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

CHESTERTON — Friday morning's snowfall has resulted in a two-hour delay for the start of classes at Duneland School Corporation.

The school system said the snow has made roads slippery.

"All schools will start two hours later than normal," the district said. "Buses will pick up students two hours later than normal pick-up times."

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

