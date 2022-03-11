Snow results in 2-hour delay for some Porter County schools

CHESTERTON — Friday morning's snowfall has resulted in a two-hour delay for the start of classes at Duneland School Corporation.
The school system said the snow has made roads slippery.
"All schools will start two hours later than normal," the district said. "Buses will pick up students two hours later than normal pick-up times."
Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.
PHOTOS: Region shows support for Ukraine
The Historic Crown Point Courthouse
The Historic Crown Point Courthouse on South Main Street has blue and yellow lights in its clock tower.
Provided
Bulldog Park Ice Rink
The ice rink at Bulldog Park in Crown Point shined half in blue and half in yellow temporarily.
Provided
Hammond City Hall
Hammond City Hall on Calumet Avenue is lit up by blue and yellow lights. On Feb. 27 Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. wrote, "As we all know, the people of Ukraine are being invaded by a Russian dictator’s army. In solidarity with one of America’s allies, and a fellow democratic country, @cityofhammond decided to change the color scheme of City Hall and our bridges to that of Ukraine’s national colors!"
Provided
Hammond Pedestrian Bridge over Calumet Avenue
The Hammond Pedestrian Bridge over Calumet Avenue shines in yellow and blue.
Provided
Crown Point home
The Graper family home at 603 North Court Street in Crown Point is lit up in yellow and blue in solidarity with Ukraine.
Provided
The Porter County Administration Center
The Porter County Administration Center in Valparaiso is lit up with yellow and blue lights. On Feb. 28, Porter County officials wrote, "Beginning tonight and continuing through March, the Porter County Administration Center lights will display blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, to stand in support of and solidarity with Ukraine and its people. Please join us by sharing."
Provided
Cedar Lake home
A Cedar Lake home displays blue and yellow lights framed around a replica of the Hogwarts castle.
Anna Ortiz
First Methodist Church has ordered hundreds of Urkanian flags
Pastor Mark Wilkins helps plant flags outside of Crown Point's First United Methodist Church in support of the people of Ukraine.
John J. Watkins The Times
First Methodist Church has ordered hundreds of Urkanian flags
Trinity Figurski, 3, joins her classmates in planting flags in support of the people of Ukraine.
John J. Watkins, The Times
First Methodist Church prayer gathering for the people of Ukraine
Pastor Mark Wilkins offers a prayer at First United Methodist Church in Crown Point Wednesday at a service for the people of Ukraine.
John J. Watkins, The Times
First Methodist Church prayer gathering for the people of Ukraine
A crowd gathers on the lawn of the First United Methodist Church in Crown Point Wednesday for a prayer service for the people of Ukraine.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.