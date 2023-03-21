CROWN POINT — The School Board voted Monday to renovate Solon Robinson and Jerry Ross elementary schools.

Board members approved a $23.7 million reconstruction of Solon Robinson, 601 Pettibone St., which currently has about 600 students. The work is expected to begin in the near future and take two years to complete. It was last improved in the late 1990s.

The board also voted 5-0 to pump $2.5 million into Jerry Ross Elementary at 11319 Randolph St. in Winfield. Ross, which opened in 2003 and currently has about 540 students, is the newest elementary school within the district. Officials said it is being expanded to meet an anticipated increase in student population in the growing town.

The school district is amid a $126 million expansion of its high school and other elementary schools, and is spending another $78 million for the new Taft Middle School on 121st Avenue, which will serve up to 1,500 students when it opens this fall.

Superintendent Todd Terrill said the Solon Robinson and Jerry Ross projects will complete a districtwide modernization of all its school buildings.

School officials said despite the current surge of price inflation, the projects will be completed without any additional property tax increase.

The board also approved the purchase of more than $2 million in new furniture for the district’s high school, early learning center, Col. John Wheeler Middle School and MacArthur Elementary School.

They further voted for a $240,000 upgrade of the high school football stadium’s lighting system.