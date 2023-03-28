CROWN POINT — Thursday morning, assorted food items shuffled along an assembly line of volunteers, who, like clockwork, placed them in small bags that made their way to elementary schools across southern Lake County.

The operation is part of Community Help Network's buddy bags program. The program provides bags of food each weekend to children from families that are struggling to afford food. These bags, which go to children who are eligible for free and reduced school lunches, are aimed at helping those families get through the weekend.

"Nobody wants to see a kid go hungry," Bonnie Meyer, executive director of Community Help Network, said. "They go to school, they get free breakfast, they get free lunch, and what do they do on the weekend? We wanted to make sure they had enough on the weekend."

Meyer explained that the program began in 2017 as an outreach of First United Methodist Church in Crown Point, where she served as the director of missions and outreach. She had heard about a similar program in Kokomo and decided to bring it to Crown Point. It began with just one school, MacArthur Elementary School, but from there it just kept growing. By the end of that school year, they grew into Taft Middle School and Timothy Ball Elementary School and even more schools after that. In April 2020, it had gotten so large, it spun off from the church to form its own nonprofit: Community Help Network. In September 2017, the group distributed 139 bags a week, Meyer said. Today, it's distributing roughly 630 weekly when school is in session to every elementary school in Crown Point Community School Corp. — with the exception of Winfield schools which are serviced by a fellow buddy bag program — Lake Central School Corp., Tri-Creek School Corp. and Hanover Community School Corp.

"The Tri-Creek schools and Lake Central schools are our newest schools so we're still trying to make in-ways into new community partners," she said, explaining that partners in the communities they already operated in, like the Crown Point Rotary Club, have been amazing help to the mission. "We need to get more community support in that Lowell area and in the Lake Central school district area."

The organization also has a nutritionist on the board to ensure its food is healthy.

"When you're poor and your budget is limited, you get what's cheapest and what's cheapest is usually not healthy," Meyer said. "That's why you will see in many low income families, people living in poverty are overweight or obese. A lot of these kids are obese because they're eating cheap, unhealthy food. And our goal is to, within our limitations, give them a health eating experience."

Meyer said she knows what its like to struggle financially. She grew up one of six children with a father that worked two jobs to make ends meet, and she's been a young mother trying to take care of two kids when her husband was laid off from his job.

"So I've kind of been there, done that," she said. "And I knew how the parents were struggling and how hard it is to be a parent and feel like you can't feed your kids or can't feed them enough."

That's what makes the mission so important to her, but it's also important to a lot of other people as well. Bob Votaw is a member of First United Methodist Church and he got on board early on when he heard Meyer speak about the then-new program.

"That immediately touched me," he said. "It is just unconscionable that children come home from school and they don't have a snack or on the weekends they don't know what they're going to eat or if they're going to eat."

Votaw now serves on Community Health Network's board.

"As a professional educator — I taught at Indiana University Northwest for 45 years — I am deeply concerned that children have enough protein, enough calories through the weekend that they can begin to learn when they come to school Monday morning."

Community Health Network also runs a number of other programs. For middle schools, the organization now distributes Strack and Van Til gift cards because it's learned the older kids don't like the stigma associated with accepting bags meant for low-income families. Additionally, it's looking to create a summer program where families can receive food during the summer. It also has a pantry that gives away items like toiletries, books and household supplies that aren't provided by government programs like food stamps or WIC, and it holds "Ladle of Love" luncheons on the first and third Saturdays of the month where it gives away a meal. Additionally, the group holds fundraising events including an Easter program where patrons can pay the volunteers to hide Easter eggs in their lawns. For more information about the organization, to donate or to get involved, go online to www.communityhelpnet.org.