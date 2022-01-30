South Suburban College board elects new chairman, welcomes new tustee

SOUTH HOLLAND — Terry Wells paid tribute to his predecessor after being elected chairman of the South Suburban College Board of Trustees at a recent meeting.

Wells, of Phoenix, was first appointed to the board in 2001. He succeeds Frank Zuccarelli, the board chairman since 1987, who died Jan. 3.

"I would like to thank the board for their confidence in me," Wells said in a statement. "No one can replace Chairman Zuccarelli. We now have a huge void in our lives with his passing and with our recent loss of John Daly — they represent over 75 years of combined experience and service to South Suburban College.

"Our goal must be to work together to ensure Frank's programs are continued and his aspirations are fulfilled. His dream for the Allied Health & Nursing Center will become Frank Zuccarelli's legacy."

Daly died Nov. 11 and was replaced on the board by Vincent E. Lockett, of Country Club Hills. Trustee Vivian Payne, who also serves as village clerk of Lansing, was elected to replace Daly as the board's vice chair.

Wells also has been mayor of the village of Phoenix since 1993. He's a retired history teacher at Thornton High School and past president of the South Suburban Mayors and Managers Association.

To fill Zuccarelli's seat on the board, trustees selected Prince Reed, of South Holland.

Reed, a Building Owners and Managers Association certified master facility executive, is senior director of asset and facilities management for DaVita Kidney Care. He also is in his second term as village trustee in South Holland and is a licensed and ordained elder in the Church of God in Christ Inc., serving at Christ Community Church in South Holland.

