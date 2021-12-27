South Suburban College board welcomes new member, names new vice chair

SOUTH HOLLAND — Country Club Hills alderman and business owner Vincent Lockett has been named to the South Suburban College Board of Trustees.

Lockett, who was sworn in Dec. 9, fills the vacancy created by the recent death of Trustee and Vice Chair John Day.

Trustee Vivian Payne, who also serves as village clerk of Lansing, was elected as the board's new vice chair.

Lockett has served as a Country Club Hills alderman since 2005, having been elected to six terms. He is chairman of the city council's Finance Committee and the Insurance, Risk and Personnel Committee.

He has owned and served as CEO of GCS Cleaning and Environmental Services for the past 12 years and also has worked in automotive finance and mortgages for more than 25 years.

A father of four, Lockett serves as a sponsor for several youth sports organizations.