Special election set for Hebron school referendum

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Election Board gave its approval for a special election Nov. 2 on MSD Boone Township’s request to renew the existing tax increase for school operating costs.

The 21-cent tax increase would be extended for eight more years. It was originally approved in 2014.

The $558,978 per year raised each year would be used to retain teachers and staff, maintain class sizes and support career and college readiness programs.

The referendum question approved by the Hebron School Board originally increased taxes 9.44% on homes and 7.36% on businesses.

The Porter County auditor’s office estimated homes would see an average 14.8% increase and businesses an average 11.5% increase over the amount taxes would drop if the referendum fails and the tax rate is cut.

Oct. 4 is the deadline to register to vote in the special election.

Early voting will be at the Hebron Community Center, 611 N. Main St., and the Porter County Administration Center, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 102A, in downtown Valparaiso. Early voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 25 through Oct. 30 and 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 1.

Voting on Election Day, Nov. 2, will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.