State asked to review over $100K in stipends at the School City of Hammond

HAMMOND — The School City of Hammond said Friday it has asked the State Board of Accounts to review nearly $110,000 worth of stipends the school district says were authorized by a former administrator without approval from the district's Board of Trustees.
According to a news release issued by the district Friday, former Associate Superintendent Dawn Greene — whose resignation was approved by the board at its May 18 meeting — received stipends in the amount of $11,055 during the 2019-20 school year, and during the 2020-21 school year, stipends in the amount of $31,128.
The stipends of more than $42,000 were not presented to the board for approval and were entered into Hammond's system in a manner contrary to internal control procedures, according to the school city.
Greene's resignation earlier this month came after Superintendent Scott Miller became aware of the stipends on May 17, the news release said.
The school district said the payments also included stipends for two principals in the district totaling $33,802 each. The stipends were paid, it said, "to compensate for additional work hours attributed to efforts for school consolidation." Those stipends also were paid contrary to internal control procedures, according to the school city.
The release said neither principal was consulted about the amount of the additional stipends.
Hammond schools requested the State Board of Accounts conduct an independent review of the stipends and investigate the degree to which internal control procedures were not followed, the release said. It also said the School City of Hammond will fully cooperate in the review and follow any recommendations for remedies.
