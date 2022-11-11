State can seize all property of Indiana local governments, court rules

The state of Indiana is entitled to seize the property of any local governmental entity for any reason, or no reason at all, any time it wants.

That's the unanimous ruling of the Indiana Court of Appeals in a first-of-its-kind challenge filed by two Northwest Indiana school districts against a controversial statute favoring charter schools.

Lake Ridge Schools Corp. and the School City of Hammond sued the governor and a variety of education entities in 2020 contesting the validity of an Indiana law mandating public school districts sell any unused school building to any interested charter school or state educational institution for $1 — no matter the market value of the building or property.

The school districts argued the $1 school building law, which they said exists only in Indiana, is an unlawful taking of their property by the state without just compensation, which is explicitly prohibited by both the Indiana Constitution and the U.S. Constitution.

In response, the Indiana attorney general's office insisted school districts merely are political subdivisions of the state and not only lack the legal authority to challenge the constitutionality of the $1 law, but they're not entitled to compensation if the state chooses to take their property.

The three-judge appellate panel agreed with the state.

Writing for the court, Judge Nancy Vaidik, a Porter County native, said the U.S. Supreme Court addressed the relationship between states and local governments in the 1907 case of Hunter v. Pittsburgh and deemed states supreme over their political subdivisions.

"Municipal corporations are political subdivisions of the state, created as convenient agencies for exercising such of the governmental powers of the state as may be entrusted to them. For the purpose of executing these powers properly and efficiently they usually are given the power to acquire, hold, and manage personal and real property," Vaidik said in quoting the U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

"The number, nature and duration of the powers conferred upon these corporations and the territory over which they shall be exercised rests in the absolute discretion of the state.... The state, therefore, at its pleasure, may modify or withdraw all such powers, may take without compensation such property, hold it itself, or vest it in other agencies, expand or contract the territorial area, unite the whole or a part of it with another municipality, repeal the charter and destroy the corporation," she continued.

Vaidik said given that relationship, courts repeatedly have held local governments cannot sue their state, or state agencies, under the takings clause of the Constitution.

"Indisputably, the school corporations here are political subdivisions of the state. We conclude the school corporations may not assert takings claims against the state," Vaidik said.

The school buildings at issue in the lawsuit are, in Hammond: Miller, Columbia and Lafayette elementary schools and Clark and Gavit middle and high schools; and in Gary: Hosford Park New Tech Elementary School.

Records show Lafayette subsequently has been leased to the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District and Hosford Park to a nonprofit adult education program.

It's not clear whether those leases will be maintained or what might now happen to the school buildings.

The school districts still have the option of asking the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing and overturning the appeals court decision.

The General Assembly, which convenes its annual four-month session in January, also could alter the $1 law or exempt some buildings from its provisions.

In addition, the Legislature also could consider seizing and selling other properties owned by local governments for policy or political reasons in a manner similar to the ongoing state takeover of the once cash-strapped Gary Community School Corp.

Jennifer Simmons, chief operating officer at Accelerate Indiana Municipalities, an organization that represents Indiana local governments at the Statehouse, said AIM leaders are reviewing the Court of Appeals ruling, evaluating the potential consequences for municipalities and possible remedies.