State grants available for eligible children to attend pre-kindergarten classes

Parents of children who will be 4 years old by Aug. 1 now can apply for state grants to pay for their child to attend public, private or religious pre-kindergarten classes during the upcoming school year.

To be eligible for Indiana's On My Way Pre-K program, children must live in a household that earns less than 127% of the federal poverty rate, or $22,128 before taxes for a two-person family.

A three-person family must earn less than $27,888, a four-person family less than $33,660, a five-person family less than $39,420, and a six-person family less than $45,192 to be eligible, according to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.

Once a child is selected for a grant, parents then can choose any participating pre-kindergarten program for their child to attend for either full- or part-day instruction.

Additional information about the program and the application are available online at OnMyWayPreK.org, or by calling 800-299-1627.

Since 2015, On My Way Pre-K has helped some 14,000 children from low-income Indiana households get an extra year of high-quality education prior to beginning kindergarten.

