2022 Indiana General Assembly

State lawmakers may force school board members to hear from their constituents

State representatives believe Indiana school board members should have to hear from every constituent who wants to address them — no matter how long it makes their meetings last.

The Indiana House voted 92-1 Tuesday to approve House Bill 1130 mandating the governing body of school corporations allow any person physically present at a school board meeting to address the board for at least three minutes.

State Rep. Tim O'Brien, R-Evansville, said he filed the proposal in response to some local school boards cutting off public comment to avoid having to hear from parents opposed to school mask mandates, curriculum components and other controversial issues.

"This is a transparency bill," O'Brien said. "Public input is vital, and Hoosiers must be able to voice their opinions on matters of importance to their communities."

Under the plan, a school board "may adopt reasonable rules to govern the taking of oral public comment" and school boards retain the right to take "reasonable steps to maintain order in a meeting," including "removal of any person who is willfully disruptive of the meeting."

School board members also would not be required to interact with a speaker or answer any questions posed by a speaker, but every person in the audience who wishes to speak must be given time to do so at some point during the meeting, O'Brien said.

The proposal now goes to the Senate for further consideration.

The first-term lawmaker is a Hobart native and withstood some good-natured ribbing by state Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, as O'Brien presented his first proposed new law to the House.

"Did you have to move because you knew you couldn't get elected in Northwest Indiana," asked Harris, continuing the "first bill" inquisitor role previously played by former state Rep. Charlie Brown, D-Gary.

In response, O'Brien hinted at perhaps some future statewide ambitions: "I could get elected," he said.

