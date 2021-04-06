State lawmakers target membership, funding of Indiana teachers' unions

Members of the Republican-controlled General Assembly really want Indiana teachers to know they don’t have to belong to a union.

On Tuesday, lawmakers gave final approval to Senate Enrolled Act 251 mandating teachers annually re-enroll in their union, making it more difficult for union dues to be deducted from teacher paychecks, and requiring schools provide teachers notice during the year — in bold, 14-point type — that teachers can resign from their union at any time.

According to state Rep. Chuck Goodrich, R-Noblesville, the legislation is “pro-teacher” and “pro-freedom” because it promotes “transparency” by making teachers more aware of their constitutional right not to join a union and “allowing them to be informed and in charge of how they spend their paycheck.”

Indiana teachers already must be informed about the cost of joining a teachers’ union and state law does not allow nonunion teachers to be charged “fair share” fees to cover the cost of union services, which are required by federal law to be provided to every employee at an organized workplace.

State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, said what’s really going on “is a blatant attack on our teachers.”