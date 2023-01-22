State lawmakers weigh appointed vs. elected school board for Gary

It's clear there's bipartisan interest at the Indiana Statehouse in ending the unprecedented state takeover of the Gary Community School Corp.

But exactly how to do that, and when, is far more muddled.

Two distinct proposals were filed at the Indiana General Assembly this month that each creates a new school board to replace the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board (DUAB) as the Gary school district's primary governing authority.

State lawmakers in 2017 put DUAB in charge of Gary schools after the locally elected school board repeatedly failed to balance the district's budget, racked up more than $104 million in debt and ignored the recommendations of a state-funded financial adviser for adjusting school operations following decades of declining enrollment.

DUAB hired Gary Schools Recovery LLC, a subsidiary of MGT Consulting Group, to run Gary schools on a day-to-day basis as emergency manager.

The district now has no unpaid bills, a structurally balanced budget and a plan to maintain financial solvency over the next five years.

State Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka, chairman of the powerful Senate Committee on Appropriations, wants to keep it that way by ensuring the state continues to have a firm hand in Gary school district operations.

Mishler's Senate Bill 327 would establish on July 1, 2023, a seven-member Gary school board initially tasked with advising the emergency manager.

The board would begin running the district July 1, 2024, or whenever DUAB certifies Gary schools no longer are financially distressed.

According to the legislation, five of the school board members would be directly appointed by Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner, while the other two also would be appointed by Jenner but from a list of six candidates recommended by Gary's mayor.

Gary voters would not elect any school board members. Indeed, the board members would not even have to live in Gary; the proposal directs four of the seven live either in Gary or Lake County.

Under the plan, board members would serve two-year terms, subject to removal at any time, for any reason, by the secretary of education.

Jenner, who was appointed to her post by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, also would appoint the Gary school board chairperson. But the district's superintendent would be appointed solely by the board.

The measure additionally requires the new board annually report to DUAB on the district's financial position and operations over the past year.

It's not unusual for non-Region lawmakers, like Mishler, to take an interest in the finances and governing structure of Gary schools, since any improprieties or debt default have the potential to negatively affect the credit rating of the state as a whole, or other local governments in Indiana.

In fact, the legislation providing for the original state takeover of Gary schools in Senate Enrolled Act 567 (2017) was sponsored by state Sen. Luke Kenley, R-Noblesville, then-Senate Appropriations chairman; and state Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, then-chairman of the budget-writing House Ways and Means Committee.

On the other hand, state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, a 2023 candidate for Gary mayor, and state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, believe it's long past time Gary residents have a meaningful say in how the schools serving their children are operated — just as citizens do everywhere else in Indiana.

"We conducted workshops over the summer where community members came in to discuss the future of Gary Community School Corp., and the will of the people in the district is as follows: to improve academic outcomes and grow our historically under-invested community," Smith said. "We have seen their accomplishments, and it's time to give them back the power to make further changes."

To that end, Smith has filed House Bill 1491, and Melton has filed the identical Senate Bill 436, providing for a locally elected, nonpartisan, seven-member board to govern Gary schools.

The plans call for one Gary school board member to be elected from each of the six Gary Common Council districts and one additional school board member elected at-large from anywhere in the Steel City, at the Nov. 7, 2023, general election.

The reconstituted Gary school board initially would be served by the officials currently operating the district through the emergency management firm, including the district manager, chief financial officer and chief academic officer.

But the legislation directs the school board to appoint its own superintendent by Feb. 1, 2024, and gives the board full authority over the school district beginning July 1, 2024, with no further DUAB oversight.

Melton and Smith also would put Gary schools on even sounder financial footing by having the state pay off the approximately $34 million owed by the Gary Community School Corp. to Indiana's Common School Fund.

None of the three proposals have been scheduled for committee action yet. The initial deadlines for committee review are Feb. 21 in the House and Feb. 23 in the Senate.

Ultimately, any measure must win approval with identical language by both the Senate and the House to go to the governor to be signed into law.

