State-run Gary school district shrinks budget deficit by 92% in less than four years, data show

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. is getting closer to achieving what once was thought all but impossible — a balanced budget.

Data presented Wednesday to the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board (DUAB) shows the Gary school district ended 2020 with a budget deficit, or spending in excess of revenue, of just $1.7 million.

In comparison, the district's annual budget deficit was a whopping $22 million in August 2017 when state lawmakers tapped DUAB to take over the district from the locally elected school trustees, and DUAB selected a management firm to operate the district with a focus on bringing spending in line with revenue.

"It's a phenomenal accomplishment," said DUAB Chairman Justin McAdam, deputy director of the Indiana Office of Management and Budget. "We're not there yet. But we're getting pretty close and that's exciting."

Data show the Gary school district still has a $5 million deficit in its various fund balances dating to before the state takeover. The district also owes $76.5 million in long-term debt, though that's down from $104 million in June 2017.