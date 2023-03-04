MUNSTER — The lesson plan for Mrs. Zabrecky's third grade math class at James B. Eads Elementary School Friday was fractions. Students were learning how to match equivalent fractions represented by different numbers — for example, finding out that two fourths is the same as one half.

However, one of the students was a little bit taller than the others. Sitting amongst the third graders was Munster Superintendent Bret Heller.

Heller was there shadowing third-grader Tommy Rucker. He followed Rucker throughout the day. When Rucker did a math worksheet, Heller did that math worksheet too. When Rucker went to get his lunch at the cafeteria, Heller followed him.

"We do this work to be all about kids and doing what's best for the kids," Heller said. "And its good as a superintendent to actually have a chance to spend a day in the life of a kid, walking through their shoes, doing everything they do."

It's something Heller's been doing at schools across the district to get a ground-level look at what's going on in the classroom, and Friday was the fourth time he's done this. He has now shadowed a student at every elementary school in the district as well as Munster High School, and he plans to shadow a student at Wilbur Wright Middle School in April.

"I think its important when we say 'Everything we do is about the kids,' that we don't lose sight of actually what it's like to be a kid," he said. "And what it's like to be a teacher everyday in the building."

Heller joined the district in July, and as a new superintendent, he said this has been helpful to get to know the district.

"For me when I do this, I get to know teachers more," he said. "I get to get a better sense of the culture in the building. I get a sense of the feel. You can walk through a building when it's empty. You can talk to people one-on-one. But when you spend a day in the school, with teachers, with kids, you get to get a feel for everything about that campus."

Friday was a unique day. Because of the snow storm forecast across Northwest Indiana, the school released early. This, Heller said, helped him learn how those early release days actually play out in the school, something he said will be helpful for him to consider as he and his administration makes decisions on closures and early releases in future weather scenarios. He noted that teachers had to reconfigure their lesson plans for a shorter day and that students could get a little antsier with excitement.

"It's always good to just make sure to know, when you make decisions about weather or schedule, that it has all these other impacts," he said. "It has ripples."

Heller said the day gave him a good idea of what it's like in the building, and he got to see the English-language-learners and special education students, who joined their peers for portions of the day.

"I also learned that we have some really good math students in that third grade classroom," he said. "Because they were able to do some really cool things with math today."

Heller also said the day reminded him how great the district's teachers are.

"Mrs. Zabrecky does a phenomenal job," he said. "Just watching the structures and the things she puts in place to make sure the kids are engaged from start to finish."

Traci Zabrecky, who has taught the class Friday, said Heller was a good student. She was surprised with just how much of the student's work he did.

"He was right with them," she said. "It was awesome."

Zabrecky said she hopes Heller saw how hard the kids work and how good of students they are.

"I think it's important to see the students work through their learning," she said. "I just hope he takes away that the kids are learning, they really are. And they might have some challenges, some stumps, but they get through it and they help each other out."

Zabrecky said the fact that he's doing this is emblematic of what she likes about her new superintendent.

"I love that he wants to be part of the schools," she said. "And he's visible. We see him all the time. Maybe he's not in all of our classrooms or we're not having a meeting with him, but it's really nice that he is going to each school, and really learning about each school and how they're different."

In addition to the math lesson, Heller did a writing exercise with the students and helped them do historic research on the earliest explorers of the Americas. Zabrecky said he was paying close attention to what students were saying and how they were reacting to the teaching.

Rucker said it was cool to have the superintendent shadowing him, but like every day at school, he was challenged. He described the day as "stressful and exciting."

Heller, on the other hand, said that Rucker did a great job teaching him how to be a third grader.

