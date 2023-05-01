HOBART — Aspiring health care professionals at Hobart High School will be hosting a blood drive next week.

The school's chapter of HOSA Future Health Professionals is behind the drive, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 12 at the school, President Angelina Zepeda said.

HOSA Future Health Professionals is a student-led organization that aims to encourage students to pursue a career as a medical professional.

At Hobart High, the group has participated in the American Cancer Society's Strides Against Cancer Awareness Walk, sent students to HOSA's state leadership conference and hosted blood drives like this one in partnership with the American Red Cross.

