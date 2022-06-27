Summer camp allows children new sensory experiences, encourages independent play

VALPARAISO — At TimberNook Northwest Indiana, children are free from the structured activities of other summer camps and are given space for independent play.

They are able to create sensory experiences through nature and helped with daily themes to inspire their creativity at Gabis Arboretum.

Each day in a given week will have a different topic with certain materials related to it.

For example, one day may be “bakery day," with materials such as cooking utensils, chef hats and aprons, corn flakes, water and jello powder. Another may be “mail day” and include items such as cardboard boxes, letters and mailboxes.

Director Erin Crews said the camp also tries to include shaving cream and paint most days because those items continually inspire children.

“This allows them to learn the way kids are meant to learn — through play,” Crews said.

The location at Gabis also allows children to engage with nature, especially with the creek. Crews said a lot of children who join are very hesitant at first but eventually jump in and get muddy in the creek.

“Some love to paint their bodies and faces,” Crews said. “We want to give them opportunities for sensory experiences.”

Sensory play is important to child development, Crews said. It educates children’s nervous systems as they understand what is safe and what is not. When they are not exposed to new experiences, things can raise a red flag in their brain.

She said the goal is to create neighborhood-style experiences, where older kids will teach younger kids and younger kids will inspire the older kids. Children can learn how to resolve issues by themselves without the influence of adults.

Although campers frequently come up to Crews and counselors with issues, they are normally able to figure out how they should resolve conflict without help. One child helped a young boy find a pool noodle after he asked Crews for help, for example.

“Parents underestimate what kids are capable of,” Crews said. “They are able to solve their own problems.”

The camp has seen an explosion of growth since it started, Crews said, especially as children were stuck in the house during the pandemic. Parents wanted their children to go be social and spend time with other kids their age.

“Kids are in the houses all day and are now going to grocery stores and freaking out because it is overwhelming,” Crews said. The camp allows them to understand better what the outside world is.

It's only in its second year, so the camp is small. There are typically fewer than 30 campers, with one counselor for every six campers. Because the camp day is primarily independent play, which can sometimes be risky, it is important for there to be counselors to keep an eye on kids’ activities without interfering.

“Kids can come outside and be outside all day,” Crews said. “It takes the nerves off the parents.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.