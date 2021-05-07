Teacher Appreciation Week ends with bonus payments to Gary educators

GARY — Teachers and paraprofessionals working in the Gary Community School Corp. were paid one-time bonuses Friday in recognition of their extra efforts to continue providing a quality education over the past year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board authorized stipends of $2,100 for teachers and $1,000 for paraprofessionals as recommended by Paige McNulty, manager of the state-run school district.

McNulty thanked DUAB for holding a special meeting to authorize the bonuses so the money could be paid to educators on the final day of Teacher Appreciation Week.

Funding for the stipends comes from federal COVID-19 aid provided to the school district over the past year. An authorized use for the federal assistance is "hazard pay," or bonuses, for employees who continued working through the pandemic.

"We very much recognize all the hard work our teachers and parents have had to put in this year with virtual learning," McNulty said. "There's no better way to show our appreciation to our teachers and paraprofessionals."

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, a DUAB member, said educators often are verbally thanked for the work they do and he's grateful the federal government has made resources available to reward them financially as well.