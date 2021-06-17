Teachers challenging new Indiana law targeting union dues payments

The lawsuit claims those provisions are unconstitutional for multiple reasons, including unlawfully impairing contracts, infringing on the right to free association, and compelling teachers to affirm an anti-union message dictated by the state.

The plaintiffs also argue it's improper for the General Assembly to impose on Hoosier teachers and their unions a far more burdensome process for assigning wages to a third party compared to any other employees or unions in the state.

"Placing a burden on teachers when they band together to financially support their exclusive representative while placing none on all employees who make wage assignments for individual purposes is clearly a restraint on the right of association," the unions said.

Moreover, they note the attorney general is not required to make the union dues deduction form and advisory available until July 1, while the law simultaneously expires all existing deduction authorizations the same day.

They said that will create an intentional union revenue gap until teachers obtain, fill out and submit the new form, and the verification process is completed — perhaps until August or September when teachers and school staff return to work.