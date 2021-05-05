Teachers running to raise scholarship money for TF North students

CALUMET CITY — Aaron Altenburg and Chris Russo believe their teaching roles at TF North High School extend beyond the classroom.

"We're always trying to look for new and different ways to get involved with the school and community," Altenburg said.

Staying up all night to run 24 miles in 4-mile chunks over 24 hours is new and it is different, no doubt about that. So that's what the co-workers and running buddies are doing this weekend.

Altenburg and Russo are staging the Endurance 24 Challenge: an overnight and into the next day event that starts at 4 p.m. Friday at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Lake and winds up 24 hours later with a few laps around the TF North track. The goal is to raise scholarship money for TF North students whose lives have been impacted by the pandemic.

The idea was hatched last winter after Altenburg decided to become more active and started joining Russo on training runs. Russo was into it a little more than his friend, admittedly.

"Chris is an ultramarathon runner," Altenburg said. "He's run 50Ks (31 miles) and (other) crazy distances."

Russo's original idea was to do 48 miles — 4 miles every four hours for two days straight — but Altenburg talked him down by 50%.