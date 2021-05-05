Teachers running to raise scholarship money for TF North students

CALUMET CITY — Aaron Altenburg and Chris Russo believe their teaching roles at TF North High School extend beyond the classroom.
"We're always trying to look for new and different ways to get involved with the school and community," Altenburg said.
Staying up all night to run 24 miles in 4-mile chunks over 24 hours is new and it is different, no doubt about that. So that's what the co-workers and running buddies are doing this weekend.
Altenburg and Russo are staging the Endurance 24 Challenge: an overnight and into the next day event that starts at 4 p.m. Friday at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Lake and winds up 24 hours later with a few laps around the TF North track. The goal is to raise scholarship money for TF North students whose lives have been impacted by the pandemic.
The idea was hatched last winter after Altenburg decided to become more active and started joining Russo on training runs. Russo was into it a little more than his friend, admittedly.
"Chris is an ultramarathon runner," Altenburg said. "He's run 50Ks (31 miles) and (other) crazy distances."
Russo's original idea was to do 48 miles — 4 miles every four hours for two days straight — but Altenburg talked him down by 50%.
"I said, 'Maybe we can turn it into a scholarship,'" Altenburg said. "We'd been on lockdown at that point for almost a full year. We were remote (learning), we were trying to figure out what we could do to help our kids."
Their original goal was to raise $5,000. Then it was $15,000. With pledges still coming in, now they're trying to raise $20,000. And the initial plan was to give two $500 scholarships this year; now it's up to three, and the additional funds would be earmarked for awards for the next 10 years or more.
Unlike for some other scholarships that require applications, this process is streamlined.
"These kids, a lot of them are in survival mode," Altenburg said. "Taking care of younger siblings, dealing with their own challenges — illness, loss of parents or maybe grades or behavior — (but they) have turned themselves around."
The money won't be restricted to college-bound students. Those heading to trade school or the military also are eligible to receive help for moving expenses or buying tools, among other things.
Also pitching in are police officers from Calumet City and Lansing as well as firefighters from Calumet City.
Calumet City police Lt. Mike Serrano, who is president of Federation of Police Lodge 1, is a runner himself and heard about the event through another officer. "When (Russo) told me they were raising money ... for students who had some sort of struggles they had to overcome ... that really spoke to me," Serrano said.
He and several other officers plan to run the final 4 miles from El Burrito Express at Burnham Avenue and Bernice Road in Lansing, toward Calumet City Police Department headquarters, which is just down Pulaski Road from TF North.
"The times we're in now, law enforcement is catching a lot of heat and being sort of vilified through different media," Serrano said. "Anything we can do with the public to have a positive outcome, I'm all for it."
A number of local businesses also have jumped in to support the effort. Altenburg and Russo also have set up a link at https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/CalumetCity/Endurance24 for members of the public to pledge money by taking part in an activity of their choice — from walking and running to swimming or biking or rowing — and doing it for any distance over any period of time.
Russo hopes others can find some of the same solace he has by hitting the trails — and by doing good for kids who deserve a little help in a hard time.
"When life gets a little bit ugly like it does for all of us, running has been one of the things to help (me) tackle things going on in life," he said.
So that's what he'll be doing all night Friday and into Saturday.