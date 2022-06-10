The 'Daniels Decade' coming to an end at Purdue

Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels is ending his 10-year tenure as Purdue University president Jan. 1, 2023.

The university announced Friday that Mung Chiang, an engineering dean and Purdue's vice president for strategic initiatives, will succeed Daniels next year as president.

Daniels' leadership of Purdue has drawn national attention to the West Lafayette campus for, among other initiatives, an unprecedented 11-year tuition freeze; record fundraising growth; higher rankings for the university, its colleges and programs; and 11 new or expanded campus buildings.

He also helped increase the number of Purdue students and faculty; launch online programs through Purdue University Global; establish three Purdue Polytechnic High Schools in Indianapolis and South Bend; ink Purdue partnerships with top corporations; and revitalize the campus-adjacent State Street corridor.

"The amazing success of the Daniels' Decade must continue," Chiang said. "President Daniels built Purdue into the most consequential public university in the United States."

No specific reason was given for Daniels' departure. Daniels' exit and Chiang's election were simultaneously announced following a meeting of Purdue's Board of Trustees.

"The last decade has seen Purdue attain unprecedented levels of national recognition, reflected in record enrollments, academic rankings and overall reputation," said Michael Berghoff, board of trustees chairman.

"Mung is the ideal choice to lead Purdue into its next 'giant leap.' The board could not be more confident in this selection, as we have had the opportunity to observe his performance across a broad range of duties for five years. He has displayed not only academic excellence but also administrative acumen, effective relationship-building with academic, governmental, and business partners, and the skills of public communications."

Daniels controversially was elected the 12th Purdue president in 2012 during the final months of his second four-year term as governor by a board of trustees he largely selected.

He immediately used his new role to exit the rough and tumble world of partisan politics — after briefly considering running for the Republican nomination for president of the United States — and focused instead on transforming Purdue into an institution that would help Indiana meet its current and future science, technological and agricultural needs.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who previously served as a top aide and Daniels' 2008 gubernatorial campaign manager, said his "partner and friend," Daniels, "is part of a generation of proud Boilermakers who take small steps and turn them into giant leaps."

"Purdue University always has been a world class institution with successful graduates spanning the globe, and Mitch has taken the university to even higher levels," Holcomb said.

"He has always kept Purdue’s land-grant mission as its core strategy and spent each day opening the doors of higher education to every Hoosier willing to put in the work to be a Boilermaker."

The governor also said he looks forward to working with Chiang as he takes Daniels' place in Purdue's top office.

"I know he has had the opportunity to learn from the best and will keep the university’s forward motion moving at a fast pace," Holcomb said.

