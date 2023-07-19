GARY — Thea Bowman Leadership Academy is asking community members to join in the charter school’s Clean-Up Day.

The clean-up will take place on July 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 3401 W. 5th Ave. Volunteers will clean up the property surrounding the school, prioritizing high visibility areas. It will include picking up trash, pulling weeds, flower planting and power washing.

“We hope that TBLA Clean-Up Day will inspire others to take action to improve our community for future generations,” said Board President Eve Gomez.

Volunteers will be provided with the necessary equipment and a cookout lunch will be provided afterwards.

For more information, visit the Thea Bowman Leadership Academy website here.

