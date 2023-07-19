GARY — Thea Bowman Leadership Academy is asking community members to join in the charter school’s Clean-Up Day. The clean-up will take place on July 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 3401 W. 5th Ave. Volunteers will clean up the property surrounding the school, prioritizing high visibility areas. It will include picking up trash, pulling weeds, flower planting and power washing. “We hope that TBLA Clean-Up Day will inspire others to take action to improve our community for future generations,” said Board President Eve Gomez. Volunteers will be provided with the necessary equipment and a cookout lunch will be provided afterwards.
For more information, visit the Thea Bowman Leadership Academy website here.
GALLERY: The Times Photos of the Week
Craig Zandstra leads the way on a tour of Hatcher Park in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Harry Kuttner (from left), Emily Glover and Jessica Fernandez join Daniel Suarez on a tour of the wooded area of Hatcher Park in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
America in Bloom adviser Laurie Lafferty (right) chats with Pat Rosenwinkel, president of Dyer in Bloom, and Dyer Operations Director Bryan Lane at Town Hall.
John J. Watkins, The Times
America in Bloom advisers Galen Gates and Laurie Lafferty take photos inside the Dyer Historical Society Museum.
John J. Watkins, The Times
America in Bloom adviser Galen Gates (left) and Dyer Operations Director Bryan Lane discuss Hart Ditch near Town Hall.
John J. Watkins, The Times
America in Bloom adviser Laurie Lafferty (left) chats with Dyer Town Council member Mary Tanis in the council chambers.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Kate Buckley, 17, of LaPorte snuggles with Charlotte (left) and Nugget while using her cellphone Wednesday at the LaPorte County Fair.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merle Miller demonstrates a trick Wednesday to LaPorte County Fair Queen Jaxzee Marks (left) and first runner-up Samantha Wilson at the fair.
John J. Watkins, The Times
4-H'ers wrangle their pigs at the start of judging Wednesday at the LaPorte County Fair.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Valparaiso University basketball coach Roger Powell Jr. (right) takes on volleyball coach Carin Avery in a free-throw shootout at Zao Island in Valparaiso.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Roger Powell Jr. (right), Valparaiso University's new basketball coach, and Vincent Walker, director of cross country and track and field, play a game of Connect 4 Hoops at Zao Island in Valparaiso.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Valparaiso University basketball coach Roger Powell Jr. signs an autograph for Kameron Williams, 8, at Zao Island in Valparaiso.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Valparaiso University basketball coach Roger Powell Jr. autographs a T-shirt for Brody Rees, 11, at Zao Island in Valparaiso.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Carl Wodrich, a d
eputy assistant commissioner with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management; Debra Shore, EPA regional administrator and manager of the Great Lakes National Program; Col. Paul Culberson of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Indiana Rep. Carolyn Jackson; and U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, cut the ribbon Monday for the Lake George Canal remediation project.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Guests head out for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for the Lake George Canal remediation project.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Stephen Bell, director of the Chicago Park District's Ford Calumet Environmental Center and Big Marsh Park, talks about the Calumet Region history.
Joseph S. Pete
