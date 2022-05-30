Therapeutic day spa gets Hobart approval

HOBART — A therapeutic day spa has a new location following support from Hobart officials.

The City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a use variance allowing the Heavenly Handz massage therapy clinic and day spa to operate at 7860 E. Ridge Road. The decision comes after the Board of Zoning Appeals earlier this month gave the variance request a favorable recommendation.

City Council President Matt Claussen said Heavenly Handz had a location in a different area of Hobart, but the business lost its lease there. It found a different space, but city approval was necessary before it could open.

Officials said there is different terminology used in city ordinances regarding massage facilities, which resulted in the need for a use variance so Heavenly Handz could operate at the Ridge Road location.

City Attorney Heather McCarthy said ordinances need to be tweaked so businesses like Heavenly Handz won’t need to “jump through hoops” to begin operating, and the matter will go before the council’s ordinance committee for review.

“It’s on the radar,” McCarthy said. “We’re working on it.”

In another matter, the City Council decided rentals of the community area in the Police/Court/Community Center (PCC) building will be handled by the Parks Department.

The Police Department had been handling the rentals of the gym, meeting room and other areas at the building at 705 E. Fourth St., and city officials believe transferring the responsibility to the Parks Department is a better fit.

Parks Director Kelly Goodpaster said several city entities use the facility throughout the week. That includes the Maria Reiner Center and Fire Department.

“We’re doing this citywide, but I want to open it to be rented to the public,” Goodpaster said. “Public rentals will happen on Saturday and Sunday.”

Councilman Dave Vinzant questioned how much the city should charge nonprofit organizations to use the facility as a meeting space. Goodpaster said there is a discounted rate of $40 for those organizations, but the amount could be adjusted if the council determines that is necessary.

“We’re not charging them the full rate, that’s what the nonprofit rate is for,” Goodpaster said.

