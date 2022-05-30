 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Therapeutic day spa gets Hobart approval

  • 0
Therapeutic day spa gets Hobart approval

The Hobart City Council approves a variance allowing the Heavenly Handz massage therapy clinic and day spa to operate in the city

 Times file photo

HOBART — A therapeutic day spa has a new location following support from Hobart officials.

The City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a use variance allowing the Heavenly Handz massage therapy clinic and day spa to operate at 7860 E. Ridge Road. The decision comes after the Board of Zoning Appeals earlier this month gave the variance request a favorable recommendation.

City Council President Matt Claussen said Heavenly Handz had a location in a different area of Hobart, but the business lost its lease there. It found a different space, but city approval was necessary before it could open.

Officials said there is different terminology used in city ordinances regarding massage facilities, which resulted in the need for a use variance so Heavenly Handz could operate at the Ridge Road location.

City Attorney Heather McCarthy said ordinances need to be tweaked so businesses like Heavenly Handz won’t need to “jump through hoops” to begin operating, and the matter will go before the council’s ordinance committee for review.

People are also reading…

“It’s on the radar,” McCarthy said. “We’re working on it.”

In another matter, the City Council decided rentals of the community area in the Police/Court/Community Center (PCC) building will be handled by the Parks Department.

The Police Department had been handling the rentals of the gym, meeting room and other areas at the building at 705 E. Fourth St., and city officials believe transferring the responsibility to the Parks Department is a better fit.

Parks Director Kelly Goodpaster said several city entities use the facility throughout the week. That includes the Maria Reiner Center and Fire Department.

“We’re doing this citywide, but I want to open it to be rented to the public,” Goodpaster said. “Public rentals will happen on Saturday and Sunday.”

Councilman Dave Vinzant questioned how much the city should charge nonprofit organizations to use the facility as a meeting space. Goodpaster said there is a discounted rate of $40 for those organizations, but the amount could be adjusted if the council determines that is necessary.

“We’re not charging them the full rate, that’s what the nonprofit rate is for,” Goodpaster said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Hobart council tables Becknell's rezone request

Hobart council tables Becknell's rezone request

Mayor Brian Snedecor said he’s been a supporter of Becknell and development in the city but “become troubled" following two public hearings in which residents have strongly opposed the development. 

Hobart's past success anchors future goals

Hobart's past success anchors future goals

“We are excited as to what was accomplished in 2021 and what is now occurring in 2022,” Mayor Brian Snedecor said in a video State of the City address presented during Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

Watch Now: Related Video

You can see the Earth in a whole new light with these amazing timelapses from the ISS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts